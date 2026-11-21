The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. They’ll do so with their fourth quarterback in as many weeks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Carson Beck has been ruled out for the Chiefs game.

Beck has dealt with a back issue all season. The injury flared up during the week, causing him to miss practice on Thursday and Friday. He was listed as “Questionable” on the latest injury report.

Just a day before the game, the Cardinals will rule out the third-round rookie. That’s rather unfortunate, as Beck would have gotten an opportunity to showcase himself against one of the NFL’s best teams.

What Carson Beck’s Injury Means for the Cardinals

With Beck ruled out against the Chiefs, it will mean a fourth different starting quarterback in as many weeks. 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson will start.

Johnson signed to the roster just a couple of weeks ago, in the wake of the Brissett trade to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew II’s season-ending injury in the same week. The Cardinals will be the 15th team he plays for.

In Beck’s absence, Johnson has gotten all the first-team reps in practice. However, he only has 11 career starts to his name despite a long career.

This decision also affects fellow rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar. Aguilar signed with the team the same week as Johnson and is suddenly thrust into the backup role. In the event that both quarterbacks get hurt, then receiver/returner Devin Duvernay is the emergency option.

The final seven games of the season serve as an evaluation opportunity for the entire roster going into the 2027 offseason. For Beck, it’s one less game in which he can prove himself before the team decides on a quarterback in the offseason.

The sooner that Beck can get back on the field, and relatively injury-free, the better for both him and the franchise. Otherwise, he could see another quarterback receive those opportunities.