The Arizona Cardinals may be rebuilding, but nobody could have expected that the team would find itself in the situation it is currently in at the quarterback position. As things stand, the Cardinals are trending towards starting their fourth different quarterback this season, which isn’t exactly how the team expected things to unfold.

Injuries are beginning to pile up across the board for Arizona, but it needs an answer at quarterback in order to keep its offense moving. In a surprise twist, the Indianapolis Colts released their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, immediately after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans, and given their situation, it didn’t take long for the Cardinals to be linked to a move for the former Colts starter.

Cardinals Linked to Daniel Jones in Free Agency

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The Cardinals entered the year intent on rolling with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback after he enjoyed a successful 2025 campaign while filling in for Kyler Murray. Brissett was handed a reworked one-year, $15.5 million contract before the year, but he ended up losing his starting job to Gardner Minshew II. Eventually, Brissett was traded to the quarterback-needy Baltimore Ravens, with Minshew being named the starter moving forward.

It didn’t take long for Minshew to suffer a season-ending UCL injury, which resulted in third-round rookie Carson Beck getting handed the starting job. In his first start, though, Beck suffered a back injury that is expected to prevent him from playing in Week 11, which would leave journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson as the next man up.

Beck could very well return in Week 12, but even if he does, there’s a very limited amount of quarterback depth at Arizona’s disposal now. That’s where Jones could come into play, as NFL insider Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported that teams are expecting the Cardinals to show interest in signing the man popularly known as “Danny Dimes” to come in and shore up their quarterback depth.

“Two sources pointed to Arizona, where the Cardinals have traded away Jacoby Brissett and lost Gardner Minshew for the year with a UCL injury,” Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported when looking at potential landing spots for the veteran passer in free agency.

Should the Cardinals Sign Daniel Jones?

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts calls a play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of the game at Reliant Stadium on November 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Nobody is saying Jones is a massive upgrade at the quarterback position, as he was playing so poorly that the Colts felt comfortable enough to absorb a $35.2 million dead cap hit next season just to move on from him. In 11 games, Jones completed just 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions.

And yet, Jones has a track record of success in the NFL, and with no true answer at the quarterback position for this season or beyond, there wouldn’t be much harm in taking a flier on him and seeing what he has to offer. Whether the team claims him on waivers or signs him on the open market, the Cardinals stand out as one of the more obvious suitors for Jones now that he is up for grabs.