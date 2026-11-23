Four quarterbacks in four weeks haven’t fixed Arizona’s offense. Sunday’s 34-7 blowout in Kansas City dropped the Cardinals to 3-8 and marked their third straight loss this season.

It might be because of the constantly changing quarterbacks, but the Cardinals have zero options there. They rolled the dice on Gardner Minshew when trading Jacoby Brissett, and it failed when Minshew tore his UCL and got sidelined for the remainder of the season. Then, they again gambled on Carson Beck, and after just one start, he also got sidelined due to back spasms.

Cardinals HC on Carson Beck Health

Mike LaFleur got the obvious Beck health update question post-game on Sunday, and he didn’t offer much hope.

“They’re back spasms. There’s no magic pill you can take for that,” LaFleur said of Beck’s injury after the loss to the Chiefs. “You just treat it and kind of go from there. Obviously kept him back for obvious reasons… We kept Carson back because we didn’t think it was beneficial for anyone to bring him here,” LaFleur added, via PHNX Cardinals.

40-year-old veteran Josh Johnson swapped for Beck on Sunday. He did a decent job for a guy who’s just had 9 days to get familiar with an entirely new offense, tossing one touchdown pass and racking up 155 yards through the air. Plus, he did not throw an interception either.

Although he did fumble once, the Cardinals recovered it.

But the Cardinals have a bigger headache than Johnson learning the offense. It’s Beck’s inability to stay on the field.

Arizona drafted Beck in the third round to see if he could be the long-term answer under center. But injuries have kept him off the ground for way more than the Cardinals can afford. He missed three preseason games with a rib issue and dealt with back flare-ups earlier this fall. Just when things started looking somewhat hopeful for the Cardinals after Beck’s first start, a 34-6 Week 10 loss to the Rams, his back got locked up.

Carson Beck’s Turnaround Might Not be as Long This Time

The only silver lining for the Cardinals in the whole situation is that back spasms usually come with a quick turnaround compared to soft-tissue tears. They can expect Beck soon.

So, LaFleur might still have time to assess where Beck stands, and whether he can continue handling Sunday night pressure for 2027.

If Beck can’t stay healthy down the stretch, Monti Ossenfort will have to go quarterback shopping again in the 2027 NFL Draft. Sitting at 3-8, Arizona is already staring at a top-10 pick, and next spring’s class should give the Cardinals plenty of options, including Notre Dame’s CJ Carr, Miami’s Darian Mensah, and potentially Texas star Arch Manning.

That left practice-squad signee Joey Aguilar as the only healthy backup and forced 40-year-old Josh Johnson into the lineup less than two weeks after Arizona poached him from Cincinnati’s practice squad. Johnson became the first player in NFL history to suit up for 15 franchises. The Cardinals also became just the fourth team since 1950 to start four different quarterbacks in four straight weeks.