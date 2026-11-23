After 11 weeks of poor play, it’s hard to say anything good about the Arizona Cardinals. Sunday’s loss drove home how many issues they have.

Arizona’s quarterback instability is an obvious problem. They started career journeyman Josh Johnson on Sunday. For what it’s worth, Johnson wasn’t bad, considering that he had been with the team for just under two weeks.

Johnson finished the game going 18-for-31 for 155 yards and a touchdown, good for an 82.1 quarterback rating. But Johnson was only starting because somebody had to play the position.

Two weeks ago, Gardner Minshew went down with an elbow injury and landed on injured reserve. Carson Beck sat out this week because of a back injury. As it stands, Johnson is the stopgap, Minshew was never going to be the long-term answer, and the jury remains out on Beck.

Arizona’s collapse, obviously, goes far beyond the quarterback position.

Arizona Cardinals’ Defensive Failures Are Getting Harder to Explain

Arizona has been outscored 68-13 in their previous two weeks, and 85-16 in their last three games. While Arizona’s offense hasn’t helped the cause, it once again doesn’t explain how the defense can continually play mostly bad football.

While the situation on Sunday was likely going to end with a win for the Kansas City Chiefs, it still doesn’t excuse the Cardinals’ defense for allowing five scores (three touchdowns and two field goals) on Kansas City’s first five possessions.

This is now the eighth time in 11 games that Arizona’s defense has allowed 30+ points against an opponent. Reaching into the previous season, they have now allowed 30+ points in 14 of their last 20 games.

All of this has happened under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ watch. Arizona’s performance over the past calendar year may raise questions of whether he is fit to continue in his role.

Cardinals Face Difficult Questions About Their Future Beyond 2026

At 3-8, the Cardinals’ playoff hopes are all but dashed. Not that it wasn’t the case heading into Sunday. But after starting four different quarterbacks — none of whom moved the offense much game after game — and with such a bad defense, it’s time to look toward 2027.

Quarterback injuries, coupled with ineffective play, have prevented continuity at the position. Other injuries have complicated the assessments of other younger players, including Beck, Jeremiyah Love, Trey Benson, Chase Bisontis, and Paris Johnson, to name a few.

Constant defensive breakdowns may even go beyond Rallis. Should Arizona continue regularly allowing 30+ points per game, expect questions of whether head coach Mike LaFleur and his staff are up for the challenge of developing young talent. That goes beyond the defense.

With injuries affecting so many areas of the team, along with inconsistent play, Arizona’s coaching staff must identify potential long-term building blocks. If they can do that, and if those building blocks improve from now until early January, it will raise confidence heading into the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals have six more games to at least start showing a little improvement. They have a couple of easier opponents in the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on the docket. While things look like they are in disarray, there is still time to salvage this forgettable 2026 season.