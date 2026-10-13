Arizona Cardinals Reveal New Update on Carson Beck’s Week 6 Status

The anticipation for Carson Beck making his Arizona Cardinals debut is palpable.

Beck, 24, is working his way to receiving his first career start at some point this season. This comes in line with the Miami product’s journey to the Cardinals via the 65th pick in April’s draft.

The time is approaching for a change to come into the fold – but just how imminent is the move?

Cardinals Seem to Make Final Verdict on Week 6 Outlook for Beck

Getty When will Beck make his Cardinals‘ debut?

The 6’4″ quarterback has been the subject of conversation amongst the NFL world ever since his exceptional debut in the Cardinals’ appearance in August’s NFL Hall of Fame game.

This isn’t reflected in his game status, as he is serving as the emergency third quarterback, a role he has taken on since Week 2.

Head coach Mike LaFleur left hints that re-evaluation might take place at the QB position Monday. This doesn’t appear to be the case, as he remains the third QB on the official depth chart as of Tuesday afternoon.

This likely points to the rookie serving as the emergency QB once again, although this isn’t yet in stone. There’s still potential that the Cardinals can move Gardner Minshew II in the immediate future, which keeps the door open.

This current ruling might be a disappointing development for Cardinals fans. However, it doesn’t mean that a change isn’t on the horizon.

What Next Weeks Entail for Arizona’s Quarterback Situation

The first sign that will point to a change being imminent is Beck elevating to the active roster. While this may not happen this week, there’s a chance it does ahead of Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn’t the biggest problem facing the Cardinals. He isn’t the solution either though, and being a lame-duck lowers the necessity to start him as losses pile up.

Conventional wisdom will present a clear timeline for a transition to take place. Expect Brissett to receive the next two starts – if both end in losses, there’s a real chance that Beck takes over for the Week 8 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

If this is the case, there will be growing pains for the passer. The Cardinals and Beck would take on defenses such as the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of November. Many of the upcoming matchups bring elite pass rush operations into the fold, which would test Arizona’s o-line and quarterback.

This might end up becoming a blessing in disguise for both sides even through the challenges.

Arizona’s schedule eases up significantly beginning with a Week 12 contest against the Washington Commanders. After that matchup, the Cardinals and Beck will face the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders. This is a true opportunity for the potential franchise quarterback to truly come into his own.

For the time being, Arizona is heading into Week 6 against the struggling Los Angeles Rams. The division rivals are squaring off on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.