Cardinals Finalizing Blockbuster Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Before Week 5: Report

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

It is hardly a surprise, given all the trade noise that surrounded Harrison Jr. the entire offseason.

However, Schefter and Rapoport both point towards it being the Houston Texans. Texans have been in the rumors for a while, but nothing is official as of yet.

“One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and Rapoport,” Schefter wrote. “Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, ‘I can’t confirm or deny at this time.'”

To that Rapoport added that if it indeed turns out to be the Texans, it could be a massive reunion between Harrison Jr. and his college QB CJ Stroud.

“If it ends up being the #Texans, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be reunited with his college QB CJ Stroud. But as of right now, no trade is finalized.”

Arizona Cardinals Finalized a Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Getty Cardinals trading Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Colts reached out to Arizona last week, and behind-the-scenes talks have been active ever since. Official news remains pending, along with the trade package and compensation that Arizona got in return.

For now, Schefter reports that Harrison Jr. will sit out Sunday’s matchup against the Lions while trade details are finalized.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss and Stephen Holder announced Friday, Oct. 9, that Harrison was already looking into agents to hire them, already signaling that trade talks are finalizing.

“Speculation that the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft could be moved by the Nov. 10 trade deadline heated up in the past few weeks. Helping fuel that speculation is Harrison’s decision to hire Todd France and Tory Dandy as his agents on Sept. 23, according to the NFLPA online database. Harrison did not have an agent prior to then,” they wrote.

And, until the very end, Harrison Jr. took the diplomatic way out, saying he isn’t paying attention to any outside noise.

“Truthfully, I pay it no mind,” Harrison said of the speculation. “I’m only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”