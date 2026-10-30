Budda Baker Makes Thoughts Very Clear on Cardinals Trade Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for their Week 8 clash against the Dallas Cowboys, and while the team is attempting to focus on this game, there are a bevy of trade rumors swirling around this group. We’ve already seen the front office move on from embattled wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and that trade may only have been the tip of the iceberg.

One guy whose name has continued to pop up in trade rumors is star safety Budda Baker. While he isn’t exactly viewed as likely to be dealt, Baker is drawing interest from teams across the league ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. When asked about his name popping up in these rumors, Baker (who hilariously spoke to reporters on Friday while wearing a Halloween costume) made his thoughts on his status very clear.

Budda Baker Addresses Ongoing Cardinals Trade Rumors

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Baker has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, and he’s turned himself into one of the best safeties in the league during his time in the pros. Baker has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and a pair of All-Pro First Team selections so far in his career, and even as he gets older, he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Arizona may be struggling as a whole, but Baker has remained incredibly productive early on this year. In seven games, Baker has racked up 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks (which is already a career high for him), one interception, and four pass breakups. For teams eyeing a real defensive gamechanger, Baker is a guy who can fit that bill.

Baker still has one year left on his contract, but Arizona is clearly rebuilding, so it could make sense for the front office to part ways with him before the deadline strikes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Baker knows his name is floating around the trade rumor mill, but he didn’t seem too concerned about his future when discussing the subject on Friday.

“I just live in the present,” Baker said when asked about the trade chatter surrounding him. “Today, having a great time with you guys, and we’re gonna have a great Friday practice and just focus on playing against the Dallas Cowboys and trying to get a W at their stadium.”

Should the Cardinals Trade Budda Baker?

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It’d be one thing if Baker’s contract was set to expire after the 2026 campaign, but it doesn’t, so the Cardinals don’t necessarily have to rush into moving him. Baker has previously said he wants to stay in Arizona, but if the front office gets the sort of offer the Tennessee Titans just got from the Chicago Bears for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it may have no choice but to trade him.

At this point, a trade involving Baker seems unlikely, but you can never say never in the NFL, especially with general managers becoming more and more aggressive with moving their draft picks. For now, Baker is focused on helping the Cardinals do whatever they can to get a win on Sunday when they square off against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET.