Cardinals Hint at Josh Sweat’s Availability for Week 4 Clash Against Giants

The Arizona Cardinals will elevate one player from their practice squad ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the New York Giants. Outside linebacker Cam Robertson will suit up against New York, per The Arizona Republic‘s Theo Mackie.

As Mackie notes, that doesn’t sound like good news concerning Pro Bowl pass rusher Josh Sweat. The 29-year-old was listed as “Questionable” on the Cardinals’ final injury report of the week with a groin issue.

The fact that the Cardinals are elevating a player at the same position as Sweat does not bode well for his availability.

What the Cam Robertson News Means for the Cardinals, Josh Sweat

The decision to bring up Cam Robertson gives the Cardinals some more depth at outside linebacker. Should Josh Sweat be declared inactive at 8:30 a.m. MST, or 90 minutes before kickoff, they would likely start Zaven Collins on one side and either Jordan Burch or Baron Browning on the other.

Robertson, 22, will make his NFL regular-season debut against the Giants. The former Southern Methodist University product did not make Arizona’s initial 53-man roster, but cleared waivers and joined their practice squad.

Week 4 will mark the first of three standard elevations the Cardinals can use. Robertson becomes the second player on the practice squad to get elevated for a game, following cornerback Kalen King. King was elevated ahead of their Week 1 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals enter the game against the Giants after back-to-back poor defensive showings. Losing one of their two Pro Bowlers for 2025 won’t help, but Sweat has been mostly a non-factor statistically. In his first three games of the 2026 season, he has three tackles and no sacks.

That’s not the production that Arizona envisioned for the second year of a four-year, $76.4 million deal. It’s been a struggle for Sweat following a Pro Bowl season and a career-high 12.0 sacks in 2025.

Another element surrounding this injury has been the recent trade rumors. With the Cardinals starting the season 1-2, the noise to trade Sweat will grow louder.

In their previous two losses, the Cardinals have surrendered 31 and 36 points. They’ll need to reverse that trend against veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and the Giants. And they’ll need their depth players to step up if Sweat can’t go.

Arizona finds itself in a desperate spot. Another loss will spark chatter about a potential rebuild and regime change, as Arizona has lost 11 of its last 12 games.

The game will kick off at MetLife Stadium at 10:00 a.m. MST.