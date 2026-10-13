Cardinals Insider Addresses James Conner’s Uncertain Future in Arizona

The 2026 season is now spiraling for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is now the victim of two blowout losses at home in as many opportunities. There’s no end in sight to the four-game losing streak either.

Compounding on the losing is inter-roster drama. Marvin Harrison Jr. is now a member of the Houston Texans. The quarterback position is drawing weekly controversy. Now, the Cardinals must work around questions surrounding the future of long-time star RB James Conner.

The sixth-year Cardinal is seemingly close to a return to action after suffering a brutal foot injury in September 2025. Does this open the door for a true return to the field – or a trade to a running back needy team?

Conners’ Standing With Cardinals Revealed

Insider John Gambadoro believes that Conner isn’t a trade candidate at the moment, with less than one month to go before the Nov. 10 deadline.

“Not sure the Cardinals can trade James Conner as many are asking about. Have heard he is getting close but not ready yet. Cardinals have 3 RB on the roster, so it is hard to find a spot for Conner to get any run. He is basically an insurance policy and coming off injury. He can practice but can he get 10 carries a game right now – probably not. So, as we get closer to the trade deadline, I am thinking it is more unlikely he can be moved.”

Arizona finds themselves in a fascinating position here. There seems to be a balancing act on multiple fronts, including the act of developing rookie Jeremiyah Love while also keeping him from wearing down.

On the other hand, backup Tyler Allgeier very much serves in the role that Conner once valiantly did. It seems a bit redundant to use both in a similar manner, although boosting Conner’s trade value should be of interest to the Cardinals when he makes a return.

On a positive note, Conner and Bam Knight are two of the better “insurance policies” from across the league. The extent to which this pays off isn’t certain, but the conditions are present for both to make an impact at some point in 2026.

Where Arizona Goes From Here

It seems as if the Conner era in Arizona is coming to an end. The veteran back only found himself back on the roster by virtue of agreeing to a restructured contract during the offseason. This makes the Pittsburgh native a free agent come March, and there will be potential suitors looking to bring in a veteran leader.

Beyond the status of Conner, this situation is pointing towards a complete overhaul for the Cardinals. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett is seemingly in imminent danger of being sent to the bench in favor of rookie Carson Beck. Franchise cornerstones Budda Baker and Josh Sweat will be of trade interest in their own right. The firing of DC Nick Rallis is very possible in the coming weeks.

There are many things that aren’t working for the Cardinals right now, and requisite adjustments have to be made. The extent of a possible overhaul isn’t clear, but there should be clarity on the need for one.

Until then, Arizona is looking to snap their four-game losing streak on Sunday. The challenge is a Los Angeles Rams squad that is now 2-3. Despite the struggles, the Rams are potentially seeing a return of 2025 DPOY Myles Garrett, which opens a new set of challenges for the Cardinals.

Arizona-L.A. is kicking off at 1:05 P.M. MST from Los Angeles on Oct. 18.