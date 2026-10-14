Cardinals Star Jeremiyah Love Gets Uncertain Week 6 Status Update

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into a massive week six challenge against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

While the Rams likely own the strongest roster in the league on paper, they are struggling as well. Los Angeles sits at just 2-3 – only one game ahead of the Cardinals.

The Rams present a mortal challenge to Arizona still, particularly due to a strong defensive line led by Aaron Donald.

This makes the status of running back Jeremiyah Love all the more crucial this week. The rookie continues to battle through ankle issues, so the days ahead are paramount to deciding whether he takes the field or not.

Below is an update on how the 21-year-old is beginning the week.

Cardinals Coach Uncertain on Love’s Status

Head coach Mike LaFleur is holding the Notre Dame product out of Wednesday’s practice (Darren Urban).

This short phrase summarizes what has come of Love working through two different ankle injuries thus far.

“The rest for him will be vital.”

Love not partaking in practice at all isn’t an ideal sign for the Cardinals . He will likely need to log “limited” practices over the next two days to have a chance to play Sunday. If the third overall pick in April’s draft is unable to go, the expectation is that backup Tyler Allgeier will receive a hefty workload. It’s also a reasonable expectation that third-string back Bam Knight would see game action as well.

The Cardinals must ultimately tread Love’s recovery with great care. The dynamic running back gives the team their best shot at winning when active, but the organization cannot afford to compromise short-term wins for long-term gains.

The remainder of the injury report will be available later Wednesday following the conclusion of practice. Stay tuned for updates as they come along.

Arizona Lists Several Other Standouts on Wednesday’s Injury Report