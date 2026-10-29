Cardinals’ Michael Wilson Faces Uncertain Week 8 Status After Practice Concern

Week eight presents a new challenge, as well as a new opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona enters the week with a 2-5 record, although the Dallas Cowboys present a winnable opponent at-hand.

Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that the Cardinals have won four consecutive games against Dallas dating back to 2020.

The trajectory of the contest has potential to flip upside down due to a tenuous injury status, however. Follow this recent development as of Thursday afternoon below.

Cardinals’ Wide Receiver Faces Uncertain Status Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

One name to watch on Arizona’s injury report as the week goes on is top receiver Michael Wilson.

While the 26-year-old wore a “non contact” yellow jersey on Wednesday as a “precaution,” he was wearing it again during Thursday’s outing (Bo Brack, PHNX).

This is certainly an eyebrow-raiser. Wilson was a “limited participant” in Wednesday’s practice (azcardinals.com), and it certainly seems that it will be the case again.

The prevailing belief is that players tend to be on enough of a mend to play each Sunday with at least some practice. This case might be different, as the Cardinals must balance staying competitive with keeping Wilson’s long-term health in mind.

Arizona’s top receiver has been relatively quiet this season in the box score department. This is due to a myriad of factors (most out of his control), but Dallas presents a massive opportunity to buck this trend.

If Wilson is able to go, expect him to be a beneficiary of the game script. In the event he is unable to go, Kendrick Bourne would likely serve as the top receiver. There’s a strong chance that Semi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil become points of emphasis as well.

This isn’t the only challenge that the Cardinals’ offense faces.

Arizona Offense Faces Other Potential Challenges

The wide receiver position isn’t the only that Arizona is struggling with health-wise.

Jeremiyah Love wasn’t a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, while Tyler Allgeier didn’t participate at all. The Cardinals would likely need to elevate a practice squad member in the event that both sit out.

The other major development is on the offensive line. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson (knee) didn’t participate on Wednesday either. An offensive line that is already sifting through numerous reserves will have a difficult time withstanding further absences.

Tying everything together is the tenuous status of quarterback Carson Beck. There is an inevitability in the air that Beck will receive his first NFL start in short order. Unfortunately, a back injury, as well as the week six win over the L.A. Rams, is keeping a benching of Jacoby Brissett on the shelf for now.

Is there a possibility that Beck is active this week with requisite progression? The next few days will be telling, but it doesn’t feel as if anything is off the table at the moment.

The above players are worth monitoring as the week goes on. The Friday practice report will be telling for several player’s impending game status.