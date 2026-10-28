Cardinals’ Sack Leader Lands On ESPN’s NFL Trade Candidates List

The Cardinals‘ sack leader could be on his way out if Arizona continues its losing ways over the next week.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler listed multiple Cardinals players on their top-25 trade candidates list. Among them was Budda Baker, who leads the Cardinals with 3.5 sacks.

While losing Baker via a trade would put the Cardinals in a tough spot at safety, his sack total also reflects a major problem with Arizona’s pass rush. The lack of a pass rush has shown just how bleak Arizona has been in trying to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. It is a major reason they have given up 30+ points in five games this season.

Josh Sweat, who was also on the list, is tied for second on the team alongside Darius Robinson with 2.0 sacks. If Baker and Sweat are both moved by the deadline, the Cardinals’ pass rush will be hurting even more over the second half of the season.

Cardinals’ Sack Leader Could Be Moved By The Trade Deadline

Suppose Baker and Sweat are moved. That will give the remaining players in Arizona an opportunity to step up. Someone can start taking control of the Cardinals’ nonexistent pass rush. In a worst-case scenario, the pass rush keeps up its pedestrian ways and becomes a top priority for the offseason.

An ideal scenario? Someone steps up, solidifies a spot on the edge, and the Cardinals bring in more help. That could come via the 2027 NFL Draft with a player like Colin Simmons. Simmons has 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles with Texas this season.

The burning question, though, is: Do the Cardinals roll with edge in the 2027 draft, or do they go with a quarterback? That is a question Carson Beck may get a chance to answer at some point in the coming weeks. If the Cardinals moved or benched Jacoby Brissett, that answer could come quickly.

Even if Baker and Sweat aren’t moved, it still doesn’t fix Arizona’s lack of a pass rush. Look at all the holes on the depth chart, and it’s also easy to ask: Where do you start? That said, the pass rush is a viable candidate.

Arizona Cardinals’ Pass Rush Has Been A Weak Link

It isn’t like the Cardinals have done much in the way of pressuring opposing quarterbacks. They rank 20th in blitz percentage at 24.6%. Arizona is also 17th in hurry percentage at 8.0%, 29th in knockdown percentage at 7.5%, and tied for 22nd in pressure at 21.4%.

They are tied for 19th with 15 sacks, 27th with 48 pressures, 32nd in knockdowns, tied for 19th in hurries, and tied for 27th with 55 blitzes. Throughout the entire season, these numbers show how much of a problem the pass rush has been.

Still, there is time for someone to step up, even if the Cardinals’ sack leader doesn’t go elsewhere. It will be an interesting development to watch later this season, and ultimately, in the offseason.