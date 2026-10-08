Cardinals Sign Former Top-10 Pick Jedrick Wills After Paris Johnson Injury

Any hope of Paris Johnson Jr. returning after a minimum four-week IR stint vanished quickly. A torn biceps suffered in Week 4 requires surgery, ending the left tackle’s 2026 campaign prematurely and forcing the Cardinals into complete panic mode on the blindside.

At 1-3, the Cardinals can’t afford to let their quarterback get pummeled with the gaping roster hole, especially with a ferocious Detroit pass rush rolling into town for Week 5.

Cardinals Sign Bills’ Jedrick Wills

General manager Monti Ossenfort found the solution in Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Plucking former top-10 pick Jedrick Wills Jr. off the Bills’ practice squad, and signed him Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to Mike Garafolo.

Rookie 7th-rounder Jayden Williams is still slated to take the opening snaps at left tackle, but throwing an untested kid to the wolves against Aidan Hutchinson is high-wire act football. Wills gives them the safety net and the veteran experience needed to fight against a Lions squad on Sunday.

Wills’ transition should be seamless. Wills protected Brissett for 11 games during their shared 2022 run in Cleveland. That built-in baseline trust gives LaFleur an immediate plug-and-play tackle who already knows how Brissett moves when the pocket collapses.

Wills’ stock hit rock bottom after lingering knee issues and an infamous “business decision” benching in Cleveland derailed his 2024 campaign, leading him to sit out 2025 entirely.

But draft pedigree doesn’t just vanish.

The former No. 10 overall pick brings 57 career starts to Arizona. And, more importantly, Wills gives LaFleur a proven veteran cushion.

If the rookie hits a wall early, the Cardinals won’t have to scramble. They’ll have a seasoned tackle who already knows how Brissett moves in the pocket.

Other Roster Moves

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline looming, front offices across the league are frantically churning practice squads to shore up depth.

The situation in Arizona is something similar, with all the roster moves the Cardinals made this week.

Veteran tight end Teagan Quitoriano was promoted to the 53-man roster off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Additionally, the Cardinals re-signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to the practice squad, alongside offensive lineman Austin Decals and safety Mark Perry.

On the other side of roster moves, offensive lineman Vershon Lee and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison were released from the practice squad.