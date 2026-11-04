Cardinals Could See Three Standouts Emerge as Major Trade Deadline Targets

The 2026 season has been up-and-down for the 3-5 Arizona Cardinals to this point.

While Arizona has won three games, obvious roster holes remain and the potential to be “sellers” at the trade deadline exists.

Six days remain until the Nov. 10 deadline. This gives the Cardinals’ front office one more game to evaluate the state of the team. Sunday’s battle with the Seattle Seahawks has a chance to determine what direction the organization goes in.

Two Core Cardinals Might Become Subject of Trades

Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) ranks QB Jacoby Brissett, S Budda Baker, and OLB Josh Sweat as top 20 trade targets ahead of the deadline.

Brissett (13), Baker (12), and Sweat (8) have been subject to conversation over recent weeks.

The breakdown here is quite simple. Brissett will be the most simple to trade over the next several days. His demotion to third-string makes him expendable, as does his expiring contract. Rival organizations such as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons are quarterback-needy at the moment as well. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a Brissett trade materialize, with Arizona receiving a late-round pick for him.

Baker’s case is fairly clear-cut as well. The longtime Cardinal doesn’t desire to be traded, but also recognizes the business side of the league. This is a major point of contention for Arizona. Do they move on from a franchise icon, especially knowing that franchises such as the Buffalo Bills are likely to show interest? How do the Cardinals deal with possible regression from Baker moving forward?

These are questions that will determine what comes of the All-Pro safety in the days ahead.

Sweat’s case is a bit more grey in comparison to the other two. Sweat was the crown jewel of Arizona’s 2025 free agency class, but trade rumors still permeate his time with the organization after nearly two seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys have interest in the star pass rusher, but will they truly pull the trigger on a move? In extension, it seems as if the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will not be in on the sweepstakes after making big moves.

Keeping Sweat might make the most sense here, but there are moving parts in this saga as well.

How Sunday’s Game Will Determine What Arizona Does

The Seahawks present a major test for the Cardinals. Seattle won the week two meeting in decisive fashion. The trip to Seattle is even more daunting after the team fell to the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Victory is attainable – if Arizona’s defense is able to crack the code to a Seattle offense that is slowly getting healthier.

NOTE: Sam Darnold is missing Sunday’s game due to a quad injury.

In this event, it would be extremely difficult to “sell,” especially in knowing that GM Monti Ossenfort’s job is on the line. Arizona’s decision maker can’t afford to head into the offseason with no direction.

All bets are off with a loss, but it would still be a semi-surprise to see Baker become the subject of a trade.

Ultimately, the most reasonable expectation is for Brissett to be the only player that the Cardinals move on from in the coming days.