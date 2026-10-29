Cardinals-Lions Trade Idea Sends Former 1,000-Yard RB to Detroit

The Arizona Cardinals have already traded away one of their biggest names this season, and another veteran could be next if they continue collecting draft picks.

Arizona sits at 2-5 after Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, leaving little room for a turnaround in the NFC West. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one analyst believes the Cardinals have a running back who could appeal to a contender, particularly one looking to ease the workload on its star.

Cardinals’ Tyler Allgeier Listed as Ideal Lions Trade Fit

In his look at potential landing spots for available skill players, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Detroit Lions as the ideal destination for Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier.

Knox pointed to Arizona’s decision to trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans as one reason the front office could be willing to move another veteran. The Cardinals received 2027 draft capital in that deal, and Allgeier could offer a less expensive way to add another selection.

“The Cardinals couldn’t expect more than a mid-Day 3 pick in return for Allgeier, but they would save $1.6 million in 2026 cap space and $5.2 million in 2027 cap room,” Knox wrote.

Allgeier signed a two-year, $12.25 million contract with Arizona this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He was expected to help the backfield, but the arrival of rookie Jeremiyah Love changed the outlook.

Love has been sidelined by an ankle injury for the past two games. Even with the rookie unavailable, Allgeier hasn’t taken control of the rushing workload. He has 176 yards and one touchdown on 61 attempts this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Zonovan “Bam” Knight has been more productive on fewer touches, rushing for 160 yards on 25 carries. Against Denver, Knight gained 48 yards on seven attempts while Allgeier managed 19 on eight.

Tyler Allgeier Could Help Lions Ease Jahmyr Gibbs’ Workload

Knox believes Allgeier’s size and track record could be more valuable in Detroit, where Jahmyr Gibbs has handled most of the rushing work since the Lions traded David Montgomery to Houston in March.

“If Allgeier is available, the Detroit Lions would be a terrific spot for him,” Knox wrote.

Gibbs has rushed for 620 yards and seven touchdowns on 134 carries through six games. He has also caught 32 passes for 270 yards and two scores, giving him 166 offensive touches already. Knox projected that workload could put him on pace for approximately 470 touches across the full season.

Allgeier, listed at 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, could provide a more physical complement to Gibbs. He rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie with Atlanta in 2022 and scored eight rushing touchdowns last season. His career average remains 4.1 yards per carry despite his slow start in Arizona.

Detroit’s other running backs haven’t handled nearly the same workload. Sione Vaki has 16 carries for 56 yards, leaving the Lions with a sizable gap between Gibbs and the rest of their ground game.

For Arizona, moving Allgeier would mean parting with a player it signed only months ago. But with Love expected to remain a major part of its future and Knight earning more opportunities, Knox sees a possible way to add draft capital while giving Allgeier a different role.

No trade between the Cardinals and Lions has been reported. Knox’s suggestion is an ideal fit, not evidence that either team has opened talks.