Cardinals Forced to Fast Track Carson Beck’s Return Timeline After Lions Loss

The loss to the Lions on Sunday showed exactly why the Cardinals brought in QB Jacoby Brissett as a short-term solution.

He finished with 292 yards and three touchdowns, but that doesn’t tell the disaster that was quietly unfolding on the field. Five straight empty possessions, five sacks, and total downfield hesitancy when the game was on the line proved Brissett was a primary reason the Cardinals‘ offense went completely cold.

That breakdown was the final straw, putting the long-impending pressure on the Cardinals to fast-track Carson Beck’s regular-season debut.

Bringing in Jacoby Brissett was originally meant to give the rookie breathing room to absorb Mike LaFleur’s offense. However, after a minor rib injury set Beck back in the very first preseason game, forcing Arizona to stick with Brissett longer than originally expected.

Pressure Mounting on Cardinals to Bring Carson Beck out in Week 6

According to multiple reports, Beck is expected to return later this season, but the exact timeline remains undecided. Cardinals have already stacked up 4 losses, and the best time to bring Beck back would be just about now.

On SI’s Donnie Durin says bringing Beck back is on the wall. He is coming back this season, but it all comes down to how quickly the Cardinals can suit him up, and whether Brissett and Minshew can avoid stacking more losses till then.

“At some point we’re bound to see Beck. Unless Brissett and/or Gardner Minshew can really turn things around, it’s when — not if — Beck comes into the lineup,” Durin writes.

He bets on Week 12 being the soft spot when the Cardinals can ease their future face of franchise into his regular-season debut, but it might be too late by then.

“Exactly when remains to be seen. My educated guess is Week 12 at the latest, which would give Beck two games before a quick bye week and three more games to finish out the regular season. Would more time be beneficial for Beck? Absolutely, though the Cardinals are locked into a ‘try to win now’ mode, and they’re not thinking about the future.”

And the 1 win Cardinals managed in Week 1? It was against the Chargers, the squad that is still struggling to find their footing and their identity in general, after 5 weeks.

Not that Mike LaFleur’s squad is not good this season. It’s just not translating all the offseason practice into wins. Bringing Beck back can perhaps change that. Or so they can hope, because that’s their last shot.

Former Cardinals GM Agrees on Beck

Even former Cardinals GM Steve Keim believes now is the time to bring out their top weapon.

“Today I would take a walk down to the HC’s office and say Beck is starting this week. It’s time,” Keim wrote on his Instagram story.

Ossenfort should also have a say in the situation now; however, the ultimate call should come from LaFleur. Even Durrin agrees.

“As for who makes the call, I’d imagine Ossenfort and LaFleur have their respective opinions. If the Cardinals didn’t need to evaluate Beck for the future, I’d imagine it would be mostly LaFleur’s call, though circumstances probably dictate Ossenfort (or perhaps even Bidwill) has pull there.”