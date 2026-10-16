ESPN Puts Cardinals’ Jacoby Brissett on Notice With Carson Beck Return Prediction

The calls to return Carson Beck this week are louder than ever, and the Arizona Cardinals might basically be forced into doing so.

What doesn’t help is Jacoby Brissett’s performance in the last few weeks. In fact, it’s the main reason the entire Cardinals social media is blowing up with calls to bring Beck back. At 1-4, Week 6 would be the best time to change plans while there’s still time, either through better production from Brissett or bringing Beck back.

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett on the Trade Block?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Brissett is directly in the line of fire, not because he has poor numbers. Quite the opposite, in fact. His numbers are decent on paper, it’s that none of it is helping the Cardinals to win.

“Brissett isn’t playing poorly,” Fowler writes. “His 57.6 QBR ranks 16th in the NFL, and his 132 completions rank third. But Arizona is 1-4 with signs of regression in recent weeks, and if things worsen, the Cardinals might want to evaluate third-round rookie Carson Beck in game action. Plus, if injuries persist around the league, Brissett could be a viable trade candidate.”

Floating Jacoby Brissett as trade bait only works if the front office is 100% sure Carson Beck won’t crumble under pressure. The third-round rookie hasn’t taken a single regular-season snap, and flipping your veteran safety net before seeing Beck handle live heat is a massive gamble.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano threw cold water on an early move anyway, reporting that the internal timeline points to late November when the schedule softens up.

Carson Beck’s Return Might Take a While

“I absolutely expect the Cardinals to take a look at Beck at some point this season, though I’ve been told it might not happen until late November, when their schedule eases up a bit,” Graziano writes.

“Arizona’s next six games are at the Rams, home against the Broncos, at the Cowboys, at Seattle, home to the Rams, and at Kansas City — a bit of a gauntlet for a rookie QB. Of course, it’s possible we will see Beck sooner, especially if Brissett gets traded at the deadline, but I don’t get the sense the Cardinals are planning to rush this. Cards coach Mike LaFleur had some comments Monday that indicated Beck could be moving up the depth chart, though.”

Looking at the schedule, holding Beck back makes total sense. Even if they bring him out now, he is essentially coming off an injury half-healed. Throwing a banged-up rookie out there against the most menacing pass rushers in the league is a nightmare scenario. He will end up right back on the injured list before the second quarter even ends.

If the Cardinals want to even consider trading Brissett, they simply cannot afford to take that risk right now. Selling off your veteran security blanket before seeing if Beck can actually absorb a real NFL hit is a gamble that could destroy the whole quarterback room.

The smartest play is letting Brissett swallow the heavy hits for a few more weeks until Beck is 100% healthy. That way, the front office actually sees how the rookie holds up before making any trade calls.

Patience might feel painful at 1–4, but rushing it could ruin both quarterbacks. It might be too late by then, yet they could still consider Brissett if Beck manages an early return and they’re not past the deadline.