Ex-Cardinals RB Cut by Current Team After 2 Games

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado could be a free agent once again. With the Dallas Cowboys activating starting guard Tyler Smith from injured reserve ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team waived the 27-year-old running back, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Demercado has just three years of experience, which means he is subject to waivers. If he clears, then he becomes a free agent and would be eligible to sign with any team’s practice squad.

The fourth-year running back played two games with Dallas. Demercado ran the ball five times for 15 yards against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Emari Demercado’s Tenure With the Cardinals

Emari Demercado entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Christian University. He made the Cardinals roster out of his first training camp.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Demercado suited up for 40 games. He served as a depth and special teams option behind James Conner and Trey Benson.

In three seasons, he carried the ball 131 times for 834 yards and three touchdowns. He added 50 receptions for 324 yards and a score out of the backfield.

Season-ending injuries to Conner and Benson early in the 2025 season elevated Demercado to the top back going into Week 5. Unfortunately, that game also was the beginning of the end of his tenure with the Cardinals. He was front-and-center in the team’s collapse against the Tennessee Titans.

Up 21-6, Demercado fumbled the ball prematurely while celebrating a sure touchdown. Instead of taking a three-score lead, the Titans got the ball back. That kick-started a wild series of events that led to a 22-21 loss against the Titans, which proved to be a very consequential game for the season.

The Cardinals would eventually slide to a 3-14 finish. Demercado was not tendered as a restricted free agent, which spelled the end of his tenure in Arizona.

Emari Demercado’s Career After Leaving Arizona

Emari Demercado was let go just before free agency opened. He signed a one-year deal to compete for a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Demercado faced an uphill battle to make the roster. The Chiefs splurged on Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. They also drafted Emmett Johnson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Cardinals running back failed to make the roster and was waived by the Chiefs. The Cowboys then claimed him off waivers.

Demercado played in the Cowboys’ first two games of the 2026 season. However, he lost out on playing time to Tyler Goodson as the No. 2 back in their offense and was a healthy scratch in their last two games, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Demercado had been inactive for the last two games with Tyler Goodson serving as Javonte Williams' backup. https://t.co/4To8j4kFsZ — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 8, 2026

Given that the Cowboys have just two healthy running backs, they’ll see if Demercado can clear waivers and then sign to their practice squad after the Buccaneers game.