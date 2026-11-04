Cardinals Send Jacoby Brissett to Ravens in Blockbuster Trade After Lamar Jackson Injury

The rumors were true. The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for QB Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

The deal is still in progress, so they have yet to release the specifics, but it is expected to be finalized by this weekend. This means that Brissett might not start for the Ravens this Thursday vs. the Jaguars, as they face a QB crisis.

Cardinals Send Jacoby Brissett to Ravens in Blockbuster Trade

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 1: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The move comes after Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injured his thumb and had to undergo a potentially season-ending surgery. Backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley also has a turf toe injury that will end his season, as Schefter and Rapoport reported earlier Wednesday.

Brissett is expected to start vs. the Chargers in Week 10, per Jeremy Fowler.

Until then, undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano will start Thursday Night’s kickoff.

After Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur benched Brissett and downgraded him to a third-string emergency QB, and named Gardner Minshew starting QB instead, the desert expected a move coming.