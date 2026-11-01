Cardinals’ Josh Sweat Linked to Trade Involving NFC East Contender

The Arizona Cardinals will return to action in Week 8 for a clash against the Dallas Cowboys. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, you can make an argument that the team is more focused on the moves it could be making in the near future, rather than the outcome of its action on the field.

We’ve already seen the Cardinals unload embattled wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and it seems like more trades are on the horizon. One guy who has been the subject of rumors for months is Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat, and ahead of the team’s upcoming game, one insider linked him to a trade with Arizona’s Week 8 opponent.

Josh Sweat Linked to Cowboys Trade

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection and helped the team win Super Bowl LIX, Sweat signed with the Cardinals in free agency on a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Ever since arriving in town, though, it’s felt like Sweat’s name has popped up in trade rumors.

In his first season with Arizona, Sweat racked up a career-high 12 sacks, but he’s struggled to replicate that production so far this year. In seven games, Sweat has racked up 16 tackles and just two sacks, but he still has proven that he can create pressure as an edge rusher, which is something every playoff contender could use more of.

Sweat’s name has been floating in trade rumors for quite some time, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he is still generating interest from teams across the league ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. One team that could make a move for Sweat is the Cowboys, as NFL insider Adam Schefter indicated that this game could be vital when it comes to determining whether or not they want to make a move for him.

There is interest in Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat, per sources. A team to watch with Sweat is the Cowboys, who will get an up close look at him today, when Dallas hosts Arizona,” Schefter reported in a post on X.

Should the Cardinals Trade Josh Sweat?

Getty Josh Sweat #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is a rumored Cowboys trade target.

The Cardinals are clearly rebuilding, and at this stage of the game, Sweat doesn’t really fit their timeline. He still has two years of team control, so the team doesn’t necessarily need to trade him now, but this might be the highest Sweat’s value will be over the remainder of his career, so trading him probably wouldn’t be a bad idea.

The Cowboys need help all over their defense, and they have shown a willingness to be aggressive on the trade market when they identify a player they want. Sweat could very well be playing for his future on Sunday, as a strong performance could convince Dallas to make Arizona an offer it can’t refuse for the former Pro Bowl pass rusher.