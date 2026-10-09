Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Personal Decision Sends Trade Signal Teams Can’t Ignore

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the hottest WR on the trade block, and the Cardinals have made no attempt to shut down the chatter around him.

Harrison Jr. got the message and is bracing for the impact.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the wide receiver is already looking into hiring his first agent team.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking to Hire Agents Amid Trade Rumors

“Helping fuel that speculation is Harrison’s decision to hire Todd France and Tory Dandy as his agents Sept. 23, according to the NFLPA online database,” Fowler noted. “Harrison did not have an agent prior to then.”

Ironically, Fowler placed Harrison’s comments on not paying attention to trade chatter right below the news, a quiet signal that while the wideout says all the right things to the microphone, he’s quietly laying the groundwork for his next move.

“Truthfully, I pay it no mind,” Harrison said of the speculation. “I’m only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you’re talking about, I don’t pay it no mind.”

He also added that the Cardinals “are not shopping Harrison,” but other teams are still doing their homework about him. Cue the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts being interested in Harrison Jr. is nothing new. But the real question is: are the 1-3 Cardinals ready to give up their former Top 5 pick when they’re struggling this season? And also when Harrison Jr. could just have a breakout game down the line?

That’s the million-dollar question sitting on Monti Ossenfort’s desk right now.

Only Two Ways Cardinals Consider Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

At 1-3, Arizona looks like a team stuck in neutral. But trading away a top-five pick just two years into his rookie contract isn’t as simple as accepting a draft pick package. And it won’t be any tempting draft pick package that they can’t say no to—the kind loaded with first-round capital.

The best market value swirling around the block is a late Day 2 flyer at best. And that alone would be an instant turnoff for a former Top 5 pick.

The Cardinals have invested top-five draft capital in Harrison. Selling him off for a late Day 2 pick, or a realistic Day 3 pick, means eating a massive net loss on a generational prospect before he even reaches his physical prime.

Unless a team becomes really desperate and panic offers a premier, non-negotiable package—think a Round 1 pick or an early Day 2 pick and an additional asset—Arizona has zero incentive to talk.

A third-round pick doesn’t move the needle for a team that believes Harrison Jr. is still their long-term WR1.

Or Ossenfort pulls the trigger simply because the on-field production isn’t there and is not worth the headache.

The box scores through four weeks paint a pretty brutal picture: 5 catches on 12 targets, 85 total yards, and one or fewer receptions in three of the four games so far.

Plus, his 12 targets are the fifth most on the Cardinals’ roster: tight end Trey McBride, wide receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, and running back Jeremiyah Love all have more.

Harrison’s only touchdown of the season came in Sunday’s 36-24 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Head coach Mike LaFleur said, “Yeah, my confidence is high in Marv.”