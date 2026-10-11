Cardinals Massive Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Reunites WR With Texans’ CJ Stroud

The Arizona Cardinals finally put pen to paper on the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, sending him to the Houston Texans, according to multiple NFL sources.

The deal includes the Cardinals sending Harrison Jr. and a 7th-round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 6th-round pick.

Cardinals Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. Means Massive Reunion With CJ Stroud

More than front offices in Phoenix or Houston, it’s Buckeye Nation throwing the biggest party over this trade.

The Texans aren’t just landing a top-tier target—they’re reigniting one of the most lethal quarterback-receiver duos in recent college football history. When Stroud and Harrison Jr. shared the field at Ohio State, they were practically telepathic, connecting for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022 alone.

However, stripping the nostalgia away for just a second, Houston isn’t taking on the 2022 All-American version of Harrison Jr. just yet. They are buying low on a talent whose momentum completely stalled in Arizona.

After a promising rookie year, Harrison’s production hit a wall: his catch rate plummeted, he struggled to win contested balls, and he was virtually invisible through the first month of this season. Arizona clearly lost patience with his regression, leaving the Texans to deal with a former top pick whose confidence took a major hit.

Through 4 games this season with the Cardinals before being made inactive/traded, Marvin Harrison Jr.’s numbers essentially hit rock bottom: 5 receptions in 13 targets for 85 receiving yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets the Fresh Start He Needed

The stat sheet alone would be an instant turnoff for any team, leading to the next million-dollar question: Whether DeMeco Ryans’ offense can actually jumpstart him.

Having Stroud under center gives Harrison an immediate comfort zone, but if he can’t beat press coverage and adapt to a completely new system mid-season that doesn’t just force-feed him targets, this high-profile reunion could turn into a very risky experiment for the Texans.

The reunion will be a sweet Sunday sighting for the OSU fans, sure, but the Texans signed up for much more than college memories.

Stroud could be the cure for Harrison’s slump, but if it doesn’t, then the pressure will be too much too soon on Harrison Jr. He’s in his new home; he needs to prove himself, and he needs to do it quick.