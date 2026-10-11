Cardinals Finalize Interesting Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade With Texans: Report

It’s official. The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trade with the Houston Texans before their Week 5 game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Sunday.

The Cardinals listened to higher bidders for a day, but nobody matched Houston’s price tag. The Texans held firm and officially landed Harrison.

Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans

According to Rapoport, the Cardinals sent Harrison Jr. and a 2027 7th-round pick for a 2027 2nd-round pick plus a 6th-round pick.

After all, the Cardinals got the approximate value they were looking for in the trade.

According to ESPN, “Entering the weekend, Arizona told teams that it was looking for first-round value for Harrison, yet other teams have viewed him as worthy of some form of second-day pick compensation, sources said.”

Both the Cardinals and the Texans seemed to find a middle ground.

The trade was imminent, especially after Harrison Jr. hired Todd France and Tory Dandy as his agents, his first-ever agents since entering the NFL.

Plus, the Cardinals had him ruled out for their Week 5 game already, clearly stating that the trade is at a point of no return.

Harrison Jr. now joins his ex-college QB CJ Stroud in Houston.