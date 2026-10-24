Ex-Cardinals Teammate Unpacks Bad Blood Surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

Reports of tension simmering between the Cardinals and Marvin Harrison Jr. were faint until Arizona wide receiver Michael Wilson unveiled what really went on behind the scenes before the Cardinals pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Texans.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss took a deep dive into the exact day Harrison Jr. was fired, and the quote that stood out the most from his report was Cardinals WR Wilson’s.

“I think Marv was not happy, [and] I’m sure maybe he wanted a fresh start,” Wilson said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“And, so, I’m happy for him in that aspect, but also sad to lose a great person and player in the building and someone that I have a lot of respect for.”

Michael Wilson Reveals Marvin Harrison Jr. was Unhappy with Cardinals

It started like a normal day for Harrison Jr., until it wasn’t. After wrapping up his standard workouts, players broke off into team meetings, and Harrison Jr. wasn’t in any of them.

It was only during the team meeting that the Cardinals made it official to their team.

“It was during the team meeting that LaFleur shared the news that Harrison already knew: After two seasons and four games with the Cardinals, the fourth overall pick in 2024 was being traded.”

“When the team returned to the locker room, they found Harrison cleaning out his locker. Teammates dapped him up and wished him well. When one player asked Harrison where he was headed, Harrison said he didn’t know exactly, just that he thought it might be the Houston Texans. Then he offered up some New Balance gear provided by his sponsor to his teammates, a parting gift of sorts.”

Cardinals got a 2027 second- and seventh-round pick for Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

“I’m a little upset for him because, well, I guess it’s a double-edged sword,” Wilson added. “One is, I don’t want to reveal too much, but maybe it worked out for both parties. I’ll just say that.”

Marvin Harrison Jr. Brushed Off Questions on Cardinals Altogether

Based on the response, Harrison Jr. gave after the trade already hinted that the trade did brew some bad blood between Harrison Jr. and his former team.

“I mean, you know, it’s a lot of factors. I think with any situation, you always want to take accountability for yourself,” he said. “So I’m gonna take accountability for my part and my role that I played in things, but I’m just looking forward to the future now at this point and moving forward.”

Although he didn’t take any names, the subtle shade was evident. Harrison Jr. was right about one thing, though: focusing on his future. Because when he played his first game for the Texans the same week he was traded, nobody expected much from him.

He still put up an exceptional performance for a team’s playbook he barely had time to learn, catching three of four passes targeting him for 34 yards in a 34-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harrison is now reunited with his Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud. It’s an opportunity that Harrison called “surreal.”

“I think it’s just a combination of everything,” Harrison said when asked why the Texans are a good fit. “I can’t pinpoint one thing.”