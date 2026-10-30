Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Shares Major Jeremiyah Love Injury News

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for their Week 8 action, and they will be looking to get back in the win column after they suffered a tough loss to the Denver Broncos in their most recent game. There’s been quite a bit of drama surrounding the Cardinals in the trade rumor mill to begin the year, and while that has continued (even in the wake of the Marvin Harrison Jr. deal), the team remains focused on winning as many games as possible.

In order to accomplish that goal, it would certainly help to get some key players back from injury. One guy who has missed time as of late is rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, as he’s dealing with an ankle injury that has been bugging him since training camp. Ahead of the team’s Week 8 action, head coach Mike LaFleur provided a big update on Love that will surely catch fans’ attention.

Jeremiyah Love Set to Return to Action for Cardinals in Week 8

The Cardinals selected Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he’s had a rather confusing start to his career. Love has suited up for five games, but he hasn’t exactly been used as the team’s lead running back, as he’s had to split carries with Tyler Allgeier for the most part. Considering how high of a pick Arizona used on Love, his snap count has been a head-scratcher.

In the game where Love got his most work (Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers), it just so happened to be the best game of his young career, as he racked up 90 yards on 21 carries, while also catching five passes for 19 more yards and a score. The lingering ankle injury Love is dealing with likely hasn’t helped his case, but it’s fair to say he’s been a bit of a disappointment to this point.

Throughout the week, Love has appeared to be inching closer towards a return to action for Arizona, although the team remained coy when it came to his Week 8 status. That changed on Friday, though, as LaFleur confirmed that Love will be returning to action for the team’s upcoming contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

LaFleur said RB Jeremiyah Love will play Sunday against Cowboys,” Darren Urban of the team’s official website shared in a post on X.

What Will Jeremiyah Love’s Role With the Cardinals Look Like Moving Forward?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It’s great to see that Love is healthy enough to play again, but skepticism remains regarding his fit with the Cardinals. It would make the most sense for Arizona to just lean on Love as its top running back, but it doesn’t seem like LaFleur wants to do that, even if he is fully healthy. As a result, Allgeier is likely going to continue getting touches out of the backfield alongside Love.

This should be a good matchup for Love and Arizona’s rushing attack, as Dallas’ defense hasn’t exactly been a formidable group this year. The Cardinals are likely going to keep the training wheels on for Love, though, so expectations should be tempered when it comes to his return game. Kickoff for the team’s upcoming matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.