Mike LaFleur Makes Decisive Call on Cardinals’ Week 8 Starting Quarterback

Mike LaFleur is now 2-5 in his first season as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

This comes after the Cardinals fell to the Denver Broncos by a score of 30-16 on Sunday. This loss not only marks the 10th straight defeat at home, it also points to pressing roster issues at hand.

Read more below on what LaFleur’s week eight decision at the quarterback position is.

LaFleur Makes Definitive Call on Week 8 Starting QB

Getty Arizona’s starting QB continues to struggle.

The 18-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday left no choice but to keep Jacoby Brissett in his starting post.

Unfortunately for the incumbent starting quarterback, the struggles in this week’s loss to Denver are re-opening questions.

LaFleur made his stance on the situation clear following the game, confirming that Brissett will remain Arizona’s starting quarterback in week eight against the Dallas Cowboys (PHNX).

The recent approach surrounding the quarterback situation has been fascinating. There is much anticipation surrounding when rookie Carson Beck will debut. While a debut at some point in the near future seems inevitable, this conversation is a non-starter until he becomes active on Sundays.

The other option outside of Beck is current backup Gardner Minshew II. While Minshew has an ability to answer some questions, he has physical limitations that place a cap on Arizona’s offensive ceiling as well.

The Cardinals‘ issues extend beyond quarterback, but there are ways in which LaFleur can work around them.

How Arizona Can Navigate Uncertainty on Offense

Only 10 games remain for the Cardinals in the 2026 season. While owning two wins over the first seven games is likely an overachieving result, there is much to be desired.

Among the concerns facing the Arizona offense is a lack of verticality. This could be due to a number of factors, including Brissett’s unwillingness to push the ball downfield. It could also connect to LaFleur avoiding taking risks and Arizona’s receiving core lacking next-level explosiveness.

How does the coaching staff work through these issues – especially when so many concerns stack up on each other?

The most simple answer to the question is by moving to Beck. This might be early to throw the Miami product out into game action in the eyes of some, but it gives the offense the best chance to move the ball. Beyond Beck, it seems as if Bam Knight is emerging as the true complimentary back rather than Tyler Allgeier.

Finding ways to generate touches for Knight in the passing game and on outside runs seems to be a solution to woes. The Cardinals and LaFleur cannot forget about Michael Wilson either. The Stanford alum is likely the most reliable receiver on the roster, save for Trey McBride.

At the end of the day, LaFleur is doing a solid job in year one with the Cardinals. However, the quarterback situation will continue to raise eyebrows in the moment.

The Cardinals are taking to the road next Sunday to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on the road.