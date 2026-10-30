Atlanta Falcons Announce Brian Robinson Jr. News Before Buccaneers Game

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a very important NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta comes into the contest with a 3-4 record, and the Buccaneers are 2-5. After a dreaded 0-4 start, Tampa Bay has played much better football over the last month and is coming off a huge victory over the Carolina Panthers.

However, the Falcons picked up a bigger win last weekend against the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, handing the Niners their first loss of the season.

On Friday, two days before the Falcons-Buccaneers game, Atlanta revealed the status of RB2 Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. Ruled OUT for Buccaneers Game

According to multiple reports, including the team injury report, Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been ruled OUT for the team’s contest against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

NBCSports.com’s Zachary Krueger wrote (about Robinson Jr.):

“Robinson will miss a second straight game with his hamstring injury, which positions Khalil Herbert to again serve as the backup to Bijan Robinson. Herbert rushed two times for nine yards in last week’s win over the 49ers while adding one reception for 19 additional yards. He will not be on the streaming radar this week.”

It’s not the biggest blow for the Falcons, but it will certainly be more pressure on Bijan Robinson to touch the ball more, and as Krueger notes, Khalil Herbert will have a bigger role in the rushing attack.

However, Robinson Jr. missing the Falcons game over the 49ers wasn’t too detrimental to the offense, as Atlanta was able to move the ball up and down the field efficiently.

More on Brian Robinson Jr. In 2026

The Atlanta Falcons signed Brian Robinson Jr. in the 2026 offseason to help add some depth in the running back room, and so far, Robinson Jr. has been a very solid addition and even had a three-touchdown game against the New Orleans Saints a few weeks ago.

Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 53 times this season and has added 211 yards on the ground, another 30 through the air, and four total touchdowns.

Everyone knows that Bijan Robinson is the lead back in Atlanta, but a big part of the Falcons’ success (or lack of) throughout the remainder of the 2026 season is how effective the backup tailbacks can be when Bijan is in need of a breather.