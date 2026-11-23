The Atlanta Falcons already have a former top-10 pick at quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. But a new 2027 NFL mock draft has them using another early selection to give whoever starts under center a new weapon.

Atlanta enters the final stretch of Kevin Stefanski’s first season at 3-7, with its offense producing flashes but little consistency. The Falcons have one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in Drake London and an established playmaker in Bijan Robinson, yet the passing game still has room to grow.

One draft analyst has a possible answer. He also isn’t ruling out another quarterback competition in Atlanta next year.

Falcons Projected to Add Charlie Becker With Top-10 Pick

In his latest first-round mock draft, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo projected the Falcons to select Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker with the No. 10 overall pick.

Melo sees Becker giving Atlanta another downfield target alongside London and Robinson. He certainly didn’t hide his enthusiasm for the possible combination.

“Anyways, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker consistently generates big plays. Imagine inserting him into an offense with Drake London and Bijan Robinson. WHEW.”

Becker’s production gives the prediction plenty of weight. He has caught 59 passes for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns through 11 games this season, averaging 18.9 yards per reception. The Indiana receiver has five 100-yard receiving games, including a six-catch, 167-yard performance against Washington that featured a 74-yard touchdown.

London leads Atlanta with 50 receptions for 801 yards, while Jahan Dotson is second on the team with 416 receiving yards on just 19 catches. Tight end Kyle Pitts has caught 29 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

A receiver with Becker’s downfield production would give the Falcons another option when defenses devote attention to London and Robinson. It would also represent another first-round investment in the offense after Atlanta spent the eighth overall pick on Penix in 2024.

Michael Penix Jr. Faces Another Falcons Quarterback Question

Melo’s projection came with a second notable suggestion. He wrote that Atlanta could bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with Penix next season, comparing that possibility to the role Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to fill in 2026.

That would be familiar territory for the Falcons. They signed Tagovailoa to a one-year deal and named him the opening-week starter, but an oblique injury kept him out of the opener. Penix, who was returning from a torn ACL, later reclaimed the job.

Two years earlier, Atlanta committed $180 million to Kirk Cousins before drafting Penix weeks later, creating an expensive overlap that never became the long-term answer the franchise needed.

Penix has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight starts. While he has provided some encouraging performances, Atlanta’s 3-7 record leaves questions about what its quarterback room will look like after the season.

The Falcons’ draft resources could give general manager Ian Cunningham several options. Atlanta received an additional second-round pick in the 2027 draft and a 2028 fifth-rounder from Jacksonville in exchange for safety Jessie Bates III. That gives the team extra capital to address other roster needs, regardless of whether it spends its first-round choice on a receiver.

Melo’s projection places Atlanta at No. 10 based on the draft order entering Monday night’s game. The actual selection will depend on the final standings, but the possibility he raised is clear: Atlanta could add another receiving threat while still revisiting the quarterback position next offseason.