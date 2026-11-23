The NFL has fined three Atlanta Falcons players for incidents during the Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This weekend, the NFL announced that it has fined DL Brandon Dorlus, DB DeMarcco Hellams, and LB Harold Perkins. Dorlus was fined $7,114 twice for separate incidents (taunting and a late hit); Hellams was fined $6,509 for a hit on a defenseless player, and Perkins was fined $5,203 for use of the helmet.

Dorlus’ incidents occurred in the fourth quarter. The first happened at 11:03 when he hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a second-down play. The second happened with 5:18 remaining after Mahomes threw an incomplete pass. Dorlus was penalized for the hit on Mahomes but not for taunting.

The incidents involving Hellams and Perkins happened in the second quarter. The officials did not penalize either player during the game.

Falcons Last in NFC South, but Still in Playoff Race

The Falcons lost to the Chiefs 35-13 and are now 3-7. They did not have a game this weekend, as they were one of six teams that were on a bye.

While Atlanta has struggled this season, the team still has a chance to make the playoffs. The Falcons are in last place in the NFC South but just two games behind the Carolina Panthers, who lead the division.

If the Falcons miss the playoffs, it would be the ninth consecutive season they would not participate in the postseason. It would be the longest playoff drought since 1983-1990.

Falcons WR Jahan Dotson Reacts to NFC South Battle

“I’ve never been in a situation where we’re one game out of the division with that record,” Falcons WR Jahan Dotson said last week, per Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But we are. That’s the circumstances that we’re dealt with right now. So, we have a perfect opportunity to come out of this bye week and make our mind up as to what we want to do as a football team.