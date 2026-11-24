Jessie Bates III had a tough time adjusting to the news that the Atlanta Falcons had traded him.

Earlier this month, the Falcons traded Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he recently spoke to Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about how he learned of the news. He said Falcons general manager Ian Cunningman told him that the team has made a trade involving him.

“I didn’t sleep at all,” Bates told Flick on Friday. “It was a crazy time.”

After Cunningham told Bates, the veteran safety visited the Falcons’ facilities, saying his goodbyes.

“It was very, very tough,” Bates said. “Teary-eyed.”

Jessie Bates III Has ‘a Lot of Respect’ for Falcons

Bates then flew to Jacksonville to start his new NFL chapter. He may not be happy about leaving a city he called home for three and a half years, but he does appreciate the Falcons informing him he was going to be traded.

“I could have woke up the next day and figured out the news just like everybody else,” Bates said. “But they were great to me. The city of Atlanta was great to me. They were able to give me that conversation face-to-face. So, a lot of respect for them.”

Bates signed a four-year, $64.02 million contract with the Falcons in March 2023. During his time in Atlanta, Bates was selected to the Pro Bowl once and named to the All-Pro Second Team twice. In nine games this season, the 29-year-old posted 60 tackles, one interception, four passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

What Falcons Received in Trade with Jaguars

In exchange for Bates, the Falcons received a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars. Atlanta believes the move will help the team in the long term.

“Oftentimes one person doesn’t step up and fill the shoes of that person,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stafanski said shortly after the trade was complete, per Will McFadden of the team’s official website. “In this case, I feel like everybody steps up. This is on players; this is on coaches. We all have to step up in this case and provide whatever our football team needs in this instance. But I want to go back to it; I really trust the group that we have, both from a player standpoint and a coach standpoint.”