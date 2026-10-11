Atlanta Falcons Get Major Jake Matthews Status Update Before SNF vs. Ravens

Through four weeks of the Atlanta Falcons season, it’s been a tale of two halves.

After losing their first two games, the Falcons have stormed back to win their last two and regain momentum, especially on offense, thanks to how Michael Penix Jr. and Bijan Robinson have lifted the unit.

Now, in Week 5, the Falcons have another primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Ahead of the SNF contest, there have been questions about offensive lineman Jake Matthews‘ status for the game, which would be his 200th straight NFL start.

However, reports have surfaced before the matchup between the Ravens and Falcons that indicate that Matthews should be good to go.

Jake Matthews’ Gets Positive Status Update

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport wrote (via X.com):

“The streak is expected to continue: #Falcons OT Jake Matthews, dealing with a groin injury and questionable, is expected to play tonight for Atlanta and make his 200th start, sources say. He was full in Friday’s practice.”

Matthews also indicated this week that he ‘feels good to go’, which should provide the Falcons offensive line with some obvious stability because Matthews has never missed a start in his 13-year NFL career.

NBCSports.com’s Kyle Dvorchak wrote:

“The Falcons’ left tackle has started 199 consecutive games in his career. His streak appeared to be in jeopardy early in the week, but the iron-man tackle practiced in full on Friday, putting him on the right side of questionable for today’s game. He should be good to go for Week 5.”

More on Jake Matthews’ Value to the Falcons

Jake Matthews is a very valuable piece to the Atlanta Falcons’ offense.

As one of the team’s longest-tenured players, Matthews helps protect the quarterback’s blind side and gives the offense stability in both passing and running situations. His ability to handle talented pass rushers allows the quarterback more time to make plays and helps the running backs find open lanes.

Bijan Robinson is probably the most obvious player that benefits from Matthews being in the fold, but Matthews also buys Michael Penix Jr. an added second or two in the backfield, which can be the difference between a play being made and a QB sack.

Matthews also serves as a veteran leader who sets an example for younger offensive linemen through his preparation and work ethic. His reliability makes him a valuable part of what the Falcons are trying to accomplish.