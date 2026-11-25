The Atlanta Falcons have already made one change at quarterback this season. Could another be coming with seven games remaining?

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be over following his explosive appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday, during which he publicly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy after being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are releasing the four-time NFL MVP, potentially giving Rodgers an opportunity to finish what he previously said would be his final NFL season elsewhere.

Interestingly enough, Atlanta is already being floated as a possible destination, both by oddsmakers and those around the football world.

Falcons Among Betting Favorites to Land Aaron Rodgers

According to the next-team odds posted by Deadspin on Wednesday, the Falcons are listed at +400 to land Rodgers, giving them the third-shortest odds behind only the New England Patriots (+200) and Cleveland Browns (+300).

Atlanta also has shorter odds than the New York Giants (+500), Rodgers’ former team from the other side of MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, football writer John Frascella listed Atlanta as one of just three possible destinations for the 42-year-old quarterback following his departure from Pittsburgh.

His reasoning for including the Falcons was fairly straightforward.

“Atlanta Falcons – basically 2 games out of 1st in their weak division, QB play has been poor,” Frascella wrote.

Despite losing three straight games heading into their bye week, the 3-7 Falcons remain just two games behind the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (5-5).

Because the NFL trade deadline has already passed, Rodgers would be subject to waivers. Atlanta’s losing record could work in its favor should the Falcons have any interest in submitting a claim.

If Rodgers clears waivers, however, he would be free to sign with any team.

Falcons Continue to Face Questions at Quarterback

The Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa this past offseason before eventually turning the offense back over to Michael Penix Jr., whom they selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa started the first two games of the season before first-year Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski named Penix the starter ahead of Atlanta’s Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Penix initially played well, throwing eight touchdown passes against just one interception over his first five starts. Atlanta won three of those games.

Things have gone considerably worse for the third-year quarterback since then.

During the Falcons’ three-game losing streak, Penix has thrown just one touchdown pass against six interceptions. Atlanta has scored a combined 30 points over that stretch, including being shut out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Penix has thrown for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions with an 84.2 passer rating in eight games this season.

Of course, the Falcons would be getting a quarterback who was benched for his own performance issues in Pittsburgh. Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, also hasn’t publicly indicated whether he’d be interested in playing for Atlanta.

For the Falcons, pursuing Rodgers would be another short-term answer at a position they’ve invested heavily in since drafting Penix nearly three years ago, beginning with the four-year, $180 million contract they gave Kirk Cousins just weeks before selecting Penix.