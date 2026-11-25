The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back the return of star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. a few weeks ago after he served an 8-game suspension.

In case you are unaware, Pearce Jr. was suspended by the NFL due to an incident pertaining to his ex-girlfriend Rickea Jackson from the offseason.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the recent allegations that James Pearce Jr. has been attempting to contact Rickea Jackson through social media. Jackson posted a series of clips, which indicate that Pearce Jr. has been blowing up her phone with calls from a ‘No-Caller ID’ entity.

Kevin Stefanski ‘Aware’ of James Pearce Jr. Allegations

Kevin Stefanski sent this very direct 2-word message regarding the James Pearce Jr.-Rickea Jackson speculation:

“I’m aware”, said Stefanski when asked by reporters.

Stefanski then added: “We’ve spoken to James. But we don’t have much more to add.”

It’s not exactly known whether Pearce Jr. is actually trying to contact Jackson or not, but ESPN’s Marc Raimondi notes that since being reinstated from suspension, Pearce Jr. has NOT spoken to the media since his return, opting to decline multiple attempts.

Players in the NFL are obligated to speak to the media at least once per week, according to league policy.

NBCSports.com’s Mike Florio recently wrote (about the situation):

“Pearce faces potentially significant consequences if it can be proven that he has violated the terms of his one-year diversion program. Beyond the possibility of an additional suspension, Pearce could face a prison term for the charges that will be dismissed only if he fully complies with the program.”

This is something that the NFL may seriously look into, so this could spell big trouble for James Pearce Jr.’s future with the Falcons.