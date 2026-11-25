The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, and Kevin Stefanski knows the franchise very well.

On Tuesday, Stefanski spoke to reporters about the matchup. He has a lot of ties to the Vikings, having worked for the organization from 2006 to 2019. But will it be an emotional trip for him?

“No, and I only say that – excited to see a bunch of people,” the Falcons head coach said, per Scott Kennedy of Sports Illustrated. “A bunch of friends and that type of thing. But we went back when I was in Cleveland; we went back there, I believe, in ’21. Kirk (Cousins) was quarterback there. So, got a lot of that out of the way.”

Kevin Stefanski Talks Following Kirk Cousins’ Career

The Browns hired Stefanski as their head coach after his time in Minnesota ended. He spent six seasons in Cleveland before joining the Falcons this year.

Along with heading back to Minnesota, Stefanski (and the Falcons) will be reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins, who played for the Falcons for the last two years, was traded to the Vikings earlier this month after spending the first half of the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. This is his second stint with the Vikings, as he played for the team from 2018 to 2023.

“I have, yeah. Obviously, I’ve followed,” Stefanski said when asked about Cousins’ journey this year. ” I’ve not talked to him. I can imagine he’s inundated as we speak. But sure, it’s a crazy league, and he’s back out there in Minnesota.”

Falcons and Vikings Are Heading in Different Directions

The Falcons and Vikings are heading in different directions. Atlanta is currently 3-7 and third in the NFC South. Minnesota is third in the NFC North but have a 7-3 record.

Despite being four games under .500, the Falcons still have a chance to win the NFC South because they are two games behind the division-leading Carolina Panthers. But they have to beat Minnesota to stay within arm’s reach.

“It’s a very, very loud venue. I was there when it was the Metrodome, and that was very loud. Then you go to U.S. Bank Stadium, and you’re wondering, is it going to be the same amount of decibels? Sure enough, it was,” Stefanski said about the Vikings’ home stadium.

“So, that’s a great advantage that they have there that they’ve always taken advantage of, and it’ll be an awesome experience for our players. We’ll work very hard on the silent count like we’ve done, and make sure that we’re doing our part to deal with those elements.”