Atlanta Falcons Trade Pitch Lands Browns’ $52.5 Million Receiver

It’s still early on in the 2026 NFL season, but as Week Six approaches, it’s time for teams’ front offices to start thinking about potential impacts that can help their team in the back half of the season.

For the Atlanta Falcons, they are 2-3 through five games. However, due to the nature of the NFC South, the Falcons are still plenty alive in the division and could be a team that is aggressive in making trades as November approaches.

One player the Falcons may want to consider is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is thought to be a highly targeted trade candidate.

Falcons Stand Out as Top Landing Spot for Jerry Jeudy

Beyond star receiver Drake London, how trusted is the Falcons’ receiver corps?

Jahan Dotson is currently the WR2 on the Falcons, and while Kyle Pitts/Bijan Robinson stand out as the obvious next two pass catchers on the Falcons roster, Dotson has just eight catches this season for a little more than 180 yards.

While QB play has certainly been a factor in all of Atlanta’s receivers’ numbers, with Michael Penix Jr. back in the fold, why not help him out by making a big splash for a wideout?

“TRADE REPORT: The Browns are seeking a 3rd/4th round pick for WR Jerry Jeudy, per Jordan Schultz.”

That doesn’t seem like a crazy ask? Perhaps the Falcons could offload a 2028 3rd-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jerry Jeudy. Or maybe the Browns’ asking price will drop, and the Falcons could land Jeudy for a 5th or 6th-round pick.

“Jeudy signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the Browns in March 2024. Trading him would leave Cleveland with a minimal cap hit for the rest of the season and get his money off the books going forward. That alone makes him an obvious name to watch over the next few weeks.”