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Atlanta Falcons Trade Pitch Lands Browns’ $52.5 Million Receiver

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 24: General Manager Ian Cunningham of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 24, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s still early on in the 2026 NFL season, but as Week Six approaches, it’s time for teams’ front offices to start thinking about potential impacts that can help their team in the back half of the season.

For the Atlanta Falcons, they are 2-3 through five games. However, due to the nature of the NFC South, the Falcons are still plenty alive in the division and could be a team that is aggressive in making trades as November approaches.

One player the Falcons may want to consider is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is thought to be a highly targeted trade candidate.

Falcons Stand Out as Top Landing Spot for Jerry Jeudy

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jack Jones #23 of the Miami Dolphins breaks up a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Beyond star receiver Drake London, how trusted is the Falcons’ receiver corps?

Jahan Dotson is currently the WR2 on the Falcons, and while Kyle Pitts/Bijan Robinson stand out as the obvious next two pass catchers on the Falcons roster, Dotson has just eight catches this season for a little more than 180 yards.

While QB play has certainly been a factor in all of Atlanta’s receivers’ numbers, with Michael Penix Jr. back in the fold, why not help him out by making a big splash for a wideout?

@PolymarketBlitz wrote: 
“TRADE REPORT: The Browns are seeking a 3rd/4th round pick for WR Jerry Jeudy, per Jordan Schultz.”
That doesn’t seem like a crazy ask? Perhaps the Falcons could offload a 2028 3rd-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jerry Jeudy. Or maybe the Browns’ asking price will drop, and the Falcons could land Jeudy for a 5th or 6th-round pick.
ATOZSports.com’s Brendan Little wrote (about Jeudy’s trade status):
“Jeudy signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension with the Browns in March 2024. Trading him would leave Cleveland with a minimal cap hit for the rest of the season and get his money off the books going forward. That alone makes him an obvious name to watch over the next few weeks.”

“Jeudy’s best year in Cleveland came in 2024. He racked up 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, which earned him the only Pro Bowl nod of his NFL career. The production has slipped considerably since then. Jeudy finished last season with 602 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Through five games, he has eight catches for 81 yards, which works out to roughly 16 yards per game.”

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Falcons Trade Pitch Lands Browns’ $52.5 Million Receiver

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