It’s still early on in the 2026 NFL season, but as Week Six approaches, it’s time for teams’ front offices to start thinking about potential impacts that can help their team in the back half of the season.
For the Atlanta Falcons, they are 2-3 through five games. However, due to the nature of the NFC South, the Falcons are still plenty alive in the division and could be a team that is aggressive in making trades as November approaches.
One player the Falcons may want to consider is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is thought to be a highly targeted trade candidate.
Falcons Stand Out as Top Landing Spot for Jerry Jeudy
Beyond star receiver Drake London, how trusted is the Falcons’ receiver corps?
Jahan Dotson is currently the WR2 on the Falcons, and while Kyle Pitts/Bijan Robinson stand out as the obvious next two pass catchers on the Falcons roster, Dotson has just eight catches this season for a little more than 180 yards.
While QB play has certainly been a factor in all of Atlanta’s receivers’ numbers, with Michael Penix Jr. back in the fold, why not help him out by making a big splash for a wideout?
“Jeudy’s best year in Cleveland came in 2024. He racked up 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, which earned him the only Pro Bowl nod of his NFL career. The production has slipped considerably since then. Jeudy finished last season with 602 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Through five games, he has eight catches for 81 yards, which works out to roughly 16 yards per game.”
Atlanta Falcons Trade Pitch Lands Browns’ $52.5 Million Receiver