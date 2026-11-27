Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. has been back with the team for several weeks following his eight-game suspension, but he has yet to address local reporters since returning.

Pearce was again a topic of discussion when Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski met with reporters Wednesday after social media posts from Pearce’s ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, raised questions about whether the pass rusher has attempted to contact her.

While it’s unclear whether Pearce has done so, his continued refusal to speak with reporters could bring about a separate issue with the NFL.

Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Could Face NFL Fine

According to 92.9 The Game’s Joe Patrick, reporters have repeatedly requested to speak with Pearce since the Falcons’ trip to Spain to face the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

“For more context: James Pearce Jr. has been requested by a media member to speak at every availability since the team returned from Madrid. He’s rejected every opportunity so far. From what I can tell, he last addressed local media in a scrum a year ago yesterday – Nov. 24, 2025,” Patrick wrote Wednesday on X.

Patrick went on to explain why Pearce might not be able to continue turning down those requests without facing some sort of financial punishment.

“He’s free to decline to speak in any particular instance, but given that every NFL player has the same (collectively bargained) clause in their contract that ‘Player will cooperate with the news media, and will participate upon request in reasonable activities to promote the Club and the League,’ he will eventually be warned and then fined if it continues.”

The NFL’s 2026 media access policy requires players to be available for interviews after games and regularly throughout the practice week. It also explicitly prohibits players from boycotting the media.

There is precedent for the NFL handing down substantial fines for repeated violations of its media policy. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was hit with a combined $100,000 in fines in November 2014 for violations dating back to the previous season.

Patrick did not report that Pearce has received a formal warning or been fined by the NFL.

Falcons Have Spoken to James Pearce Jr. Amid Latest Claims

Pearce returned to action in Week 9 after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He led the Falcons with 10.5 sacks last season, the most by a rookie in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The 23-year-old entered a one-year pretrial diversion program following his February arrest in Florida stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with Jackson. The agreement prohibits him from contacting her. His attorneys have maintained his innocence.

Stefanski addressed the latest social media posts Wednesday.

“I’m aware,” Stefanski said, via Field Level Media. “We’ve spoken to James. But we don’t have much more to add.”

Patrick also indicated that the Falcons have advised Pearce regarding speaking with the media.

“The team can advise him (and from what I understand they have), but ultimately it’s up to Pearce if he wants to talk,” Patrick wrote. “I would think that if this latest chapter in the Rickea Jackson saga is actually completely false or misleading, he’d want to set the record straight on that. Maybe he will some day, but odd that it wasn’t today.”

Jackson’s posts have not established the identity of the person calling her, and Pearce has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.