Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. knows he needs to do more to help the team win.

Penix spoke to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Falcons’ Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team had a bye last week, and Penix was asked how he would evaluate his play up to this point in the year.

“I just think about our team’s success, and obviously, we haven’t had enough,” Penix said, per Daniel Flick of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, for me, I’ve just got to just do my part and help in bringing the guys along. And just going out there and being a leader and executing at a high level.”

Penix missed the first two games of the year recovering from knee surgery. He tied for 19th in the NFL in passing touchdowns (10), 20th in QBR (51.3), 21st in passing yards per game (216.3), and 24th in completion rate (60.7%).

Falcons OC Says Team Needs to Do More for Michael Penix Jr.

After a strong start, Penix has struggled in the Falcons’ last three games. During that stretch, the former Washington Huskies quarterback completed 51 of 98 passes for 573 yards, one touchdown, and six interceptions.

“I think we all, myself included, have to be better for Mike,” Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “Coaches, players, Mike himself — there are areas where we want to make sure that we’re doing our part to support the quarterback. And I don’t care if you play at what level — the quarterback position is the easiest and most identifiable one to look at. But there’s also so many elements to it.”

Is Michael Penix Jr. In the Falcons’ Future Plans?

The Falcons selected Penix No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he became the starter late in the season, replacing Kirk Cousins. In 2025, Penix started nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In 22 games with 20 starts, Penix has completed 60% of his passes for 4,487 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

When the 2026 season ends, the Falcons will need to decide if they want to exercise Penix’s fifth-year option. If they don’t, Penix will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season, and the Falcons will have to decide to move on from him or sign him to a long-term deal if he plays well.

Ultimately, the Falcons want to see Penix succeed because if that happens, they will be in a position to be a playoff contender. And fans are ready to see the Falcons in the postseason, since it hasn’t happened since 2017.