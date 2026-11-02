Ex-Falcons WR Signs With 49ers After Injuries

The Atlanta Falcons will potentially have to watch one of their reliable former players contribute to the San Francisco 49ers in the weeks ahead.

The 49ers are injury-battered at the wide receiver position, and they found a former Atlanta wideout who can help their cause.

The news emerged Monday that the 49ers have signed KhaDarel Hodge.

49ers signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to the practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2026

Why 49ers Signed KhaDarel Hodge

The 49ers simply needed some more wide receiver depth right now.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have both been dealing with injuries, which has really hurt the WR depth chart in San Francisco.

The 49ers already have WRs Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling on Injured Reserve.

That’s not to mention Brandon Aiyuk, who remains away from the 49ers with no clear sign of what might happen next in his career.

Hodge is a useful enough receiver, but he’s more known these days for his special teams prowess.

He’s on the 49ers’ practice squad for right now, but he did appear in three games earlier this season for San Francisco, so they’re familiar with him and have him back in the fold.

KhaDarel Hodge With Falcons

Hodge first joined the Falcons for the 2022 season and played 63 games in Atlanta over four seasons.

He caught 13 passes in 2022, 14 passes in 2023, seven passes in 2024 and three passes in 2025.

Hodge made the Pro Bowl in 2024 for his play on special teams.

Across his four seasons with the Falcons, he had 29 tackles and recovered three fumbles.

The Falcons chose not to bring back Hodge for this season, and he latched on with the 49ers, who have played him three games this season (with one catch for 18 yards as well as five tackles).

Hodge had previously played for the Rams, Browns and Lions.

Now 31, Hodge has made an incredible tenure in the NFL for himself after playing his college football at Alcorn State, Hinds Community College and Prarie View A&M.

He went undrafted, but he has now played 121 games and counting.

Hodge ended last season with an injury, which might be part of why the Falcons let him go in the offseason.

The 49ers signed him in August, waived him at the end of the month, brought him back to the practice squad, elevated Hodge for those three games, and then released him on Oct. 1.

Hodge spent October not on a roster, but now he’s back with the 49ers to begin November.