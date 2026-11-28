The Atlanta Falcons cut ties with Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, less than 24 hours before their game against the Minnesota Vikings. And it might not take long for the Falcons to bring in another former first-round pick to their quarterback room.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is still a free agent more than a week after being let go by the team that gave him a two-year, $88 million contract in March.

While there had been some thought that Jones might wait for an opportunity to join a playoff contender, the 29-year-old could instead end up in Atlanta before the Falcons play their next home game.

Falcons Could Sign Daniel Jones as Soon as Monday

The Falcons have emerged as a possible destination for Jones, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who reported Saturday that the quarterback is considering more than just opportunities to play for the remainder of this season.

Jones has multiple options and hasn’t made a decision on where he’ll sign. However, Florio reported that “he could land with the Falcons as soon as Monday.”

That would be two days after Atlanta moved on from Tagovailoa, who attempted just three passes in his lone regular-season appearance for the Falcons.

The bigger takeaway from Florio’s reporting is that Jones might be looking for a job beyond this season. Florio described it as “getting a head start with a potential suitor for 2027.” Joining a team like Atlanta now would give him an opportunity to familiarize himself with the coaching staff and potentially compete for the starting job next year.

Michael Penix Jr. remains Atlanta’s starting quarterback. But Florio raised the possibility that the new leadership group headed by president of football Matt Ryan “has seen enough” of Penix.

The former No. 8 overall pick has thrown one touchdown pass and six interceptions during the Falcons’ three-game losing streak. He’s completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season.

Daniel Jones Went From $88 Million Contract to Free Agent

The Colts were 8-2 through their first 10 games last season with Jones at quarterback. He finished his first year in Indianapolis with 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 starts, posting a career-best 100.2 passer rating.

Jones tore his Achilles tendon in December, but that didn’t stop the Colts from investing in him this past offseason. His new deal was worth up to $100 million with incentives, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Indianapolis won just three of Jones’ 11 starts this season. He threw for 1,974 yards and seven touchdowns with a league-high 13 interceptions and had a 65.4 passer rating when the Colts released him in favor of Anthony Richardson Sr.

Jones cleared waivers earlier this week, meaning the Falcons wouldn’t have to inherit any of his previous contract to bring him in.

Atlanta currently has veteran Andy Dalton and undrafted rookie Jack Strand behind Penix. The Falcons are 3-7 heading into Sunday’s game against Minnesota, two games behind the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons originally brought in Tagovailoa to compete with Penix while the latter was recovering from a knee injury. Tagovailoa never got a regular-season start in Atlanta. Florio’s reporting raises the possibility that the Falcons could have a different veteran competing with Penix for the job in 2027.