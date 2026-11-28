The Atlanta Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback coming out of the preseason, but the former Miami Dolphins quarterback’s time in Atlanta appears to be ending before he ever made a regular-season start for the team.

With seven games remaining in the regular season and the Falcons set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Atlanta is reportedly moving on from the quarterback it signed to a one-year deal in March.

The decision comes less than two months after the Falcons made another change to their quarterback room, releasing Cooper Rush and bringing in veteran Andy Dalton.

Falcons Agree to Part Ways With Tua Tagovailoa

The Falcons and Tagovailoa have agreed to part ways, according to reporting Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa, 28, signed with the Falcons for the veteran minimum after the Dolphins moved on from him just two years into the four-year, $212.4 million contract extension he signed in 2024.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said. “After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

Atlanta was getting an experienced quarterback without having to make much of a financial commitment. Miami still owed Tagovailoa $54 million in guaranteed money for 2026, according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook.

Tagovailoa had made 76 regular-season starts in six years with the Dolphins, throwing for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns with 59 interceptions. He led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 and earned his lone Pro Bowl selection that season.

The Falcons brought him in to compete with Michael Penix Jr., who was working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his second NFL season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski ultimately named Tagovailoa the starter for Atlanta’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice just days before the game, forcing the Falcons to start Rush instead.

By the time Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play, Penix had been cleared to return and was named the starter for Atlanta’s Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

At the time, Rapoport had reported otherwise regarding Tagovailoa’s future, writing, “The Falcons have no plans to release Tua Tagovailoa, sources say.”

Tua Tagovailoa Attempted Just 3 Passes With Falcons

For all the discussion about the quarterback competition in Atlanta this past offseason, Tagovailoa’s regular-season opportunities amounted to just three pass attempts.

He replaced Penix after the latter suffered a rib injury late in regulation against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Tagovailoa completed two of three passes for 34 yards, but his last pass was intercepted by Kyle Hamilton to seal a 30-23 overtime loss for Atlanta.

Penix returned to start the following week against the Chicago Bears, and the Falcons signed Dalton after that game.

Dalton, 39, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand would be the two remaining quarterbacks behind Penix following Tagovailoa’s departure. Atlanta had listed all four quarterbacks on its unofficial depth chart earlier this week.

Penix has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions in eight starts this season. The Falcons are 3-7 and have lost three consecutive games.

Tagovailoa would be subject to waivers if Atlanta releases him because the NFL trade deadline has passed. Should he go unclaimed, he would be free to sign with another team.

The former No. 5 overall pick could end up playing for his third NFL franchise in less than a year.