Falcons’ Bijan Robinson is NFL’s Primetime King

Some players shy away from the bright lights.

Bijan Robinson runs right at them, full speed ahead, gliding past defenders and anything else that gets in his path en route to a starring role for the Atlanta Falcons when they play in primetime.

Robinson truly has some of the most remarkable stats in NFL history in games that are played at night.

Whether Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football, they’re all chances for a national audience to see what Robinson can do. There are no other games going on at the same time, and that means anyone who wants to watch the NFL in those moments has to watch the Falcons — and therefore, watch Bijan.

That will be the case on Monday night to end Week 4, when ESPN’s MNF broadcast features the Falcons against their division rival New Orleans Saints.

And if you had to bet on anyone at all seizing the spotlight and putting on a show, you’d have to go with Robinson.

Bijan Robinson Primetime Stats

Robinson has the most yards from scrimmage per game in primetime since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to ESPN.

The Falcons star averages 145.4 yards per game from scrimmage in such games, with that coming from 11 games worth of data prior to Monday night against the Saints.

Robinson actually holds a commanding lead on this chart, which is set with a minimum of five games.

Next up on the list is Barry Sanders with a yards per scrimmage average of 126.3.

O.J. Simpson is third at 123.0.

Jonathan Taylor, active with the Indianapolis Colts, is next at 121.8.

And then there’s Chuck Muncie, who played for the Saints and Chargers. He averaged 117.3 yards from scrimmage per primetime game in his career.

Bijan loves prime time 🤩 Robinson has played in 11 prime time games in his career and has the highest scrimmage YPG in the NFL since the 1970 merger. In four MNF games, he has averaged 181 scrimmage yards, which is the most in MNF history. https://t.co/1U8eYaqh8K — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 5, 2026

As mentioned in that post, Robinson also averages the most yards per scrimmage in Monday Night Football history — an even higher 181 per game across four games before Week 4.

Bijan Robinson Monday Night Stats

Robinson’s first career Monday night game was on Sept. 16, 2024, and the Falcons beat the Eagles, 22-21.

He ran the ball 14 times for 97 yards and added four catches for 25 yards, a relatively tame start to his MNF career.

His next was later that season, a 15-9 win over the Raiders in December 2024. Robinson ran 22 times for 125 yards and had one catch for 10 yards.

The first huge one came on Oct. 13, 2025 in a 24-14 Atlanta upset of the Buffalo Bills. Robinson ran 19 times for 170 yards and a touchdown to go with eight catches for 68 yards.

Robinson then helped the Falcons beat the Rams 27-27 on Monday night on Dec. 29, 2025. He ran 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown (a 93-yard score) to go with five catches for 34 yards and another TD.

As you might’ve noticed — the Falcons have won all four Monday night games they’ve played with Bijan in the backfield.