Falcons Cut Ties With 2 Players, Including 1 Who Played 17 Snaps Yesterday

The Atlanta Falcons are making a pattern of this.

For the second time recently, they’ve cut a player who just played heavy snaps for them a few days earlier.

In this case, it was quick — on Monday, they cut Jaden Ivey, who played 17 snaps on Sunday.

They also parted ways with Drake Jackson.

The Falcons’ moves were officially part of the NFL’s transaction log on Monday and emerged around 4 p.m. ET.

The Falcons have released LB Jared Ivey (who played 17 snaps yesterday) and DE Drake Jackson. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 2, 2026

The releases were particularly unusual in the context of Samson Ebukam’s injury, which will keep him out at least for Week 9. One of Ivey or Jackson seem like they could’ve been useful with Ebukam out.

Instead, Atlanta is moving in a different direction.

Jared Ivey

Ivey is a 6-foot-6, 24-year-old outside linebacker who played college football at Georgia Tech and Mississippi. He actually is from Georgia, having played his high school ball at North Gwinnett.

Ivey had already played in seven games this season for the Falcons.

He didn’t record a stat on Sunday despite his 17 snaps.

Earlier this season, he had a game with three tackles and a sack, another game with three tackles (including a tackle for loss), and another game with two tackles.

Ivey is actually a Super Bowl champion, too. He played two games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, his NFL debut season, and was technically with Seattle when they won the big game in February, although he wasn’t active for that game.

It’s a bit unusual to see the Falcons part ways with a young, athletic player like Ivey, but they must have their reasons.

Drake Jackson

Jackson is a former second-round pick out of USC. The 49ers picked him No. 61 overall in 2022.

He’s still just 25 years old, but he hasn’t panned out yet in the NFL.

Jackson got 23 games in two seasons with the 49ers, recording three sacks in each of his two seasons.

He missed the entire 2024 season.

Jackson joined Washington for 2025 but got just three games, recording three total tackles.

The defensive end played in two games this season for the Falcons, not recording a stat on either Oct. 11 or Oct. 25.

Jackson’s pedigree and traits will likely get him another opportunity somewhere, but after injuries and ineffectiveness have plagued his NFL career, the Falcons have chosen to look in a different direction.