Falcons Match 1974 Infamy in Horrific No-Pass Baker Mayfield Loss

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t allow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to complete a single pass on Sunday in Week 8.

The problem is that the Falcons scored as many points as the Bucs completed passes.

And while you can win a game with no completions, you can’t win a game with no points.

The final scoreboard looked like this: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16, Atlanta Falcons 0.

It’s one of the most horrific losses in recent NFL history when you consider how it came together for the Falcons.

Falcons Make Awful History

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the stat on X (formerly Twitter after the game): There hadn’t been an outcome like this since 1974.

Holding the role of the Falcons on that day back in 1974? The New York Jets, who were 16-12 losers.

At least New York scored some points that day.

On this day, the Falcons couldn’t manage a single point even as their opponents didn’t complete a single pass.

Why Didn’t Baker Mayfield Have Any Passing Stats?

The Buccaneers only attempted three passes. Mayfield was 0-for-3.

Mayfield took one sack, and he ran four times for 14 yards (including a game-ending kneel down).

The Bucs simply decided they didn’t have to throw the ball.

It was an ugly, rainy, muddy day in Tampa Bay, and so they ran the ball, and they ran some more, and they ran again, and they ran again.

Bucky Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Gainwell added 25 carries for 140 yards.

The Buccaneers made it very clear that they were going to run the football, and they succeeded at it anyway.

Disappointment For Falcons

That’s probably the most disappointing part of this game for the Falcons.

This wasn’t like the Bucs came out with a shocking gameplan in perfect conditions and just surprised Atlanta.

This was a Buccaneers team that saw the elements, chose to spam the run play button, and just didn’t stop.

Atlanta couldn’t find its footing in run defense even as it became clear that the only thing they had to worry about was run defense.

Michael Penix Jr. Proof

The Falcons ironically proved why the Bucs didn’t throw the football.

Atlanta did try to move the ball through the air, and starting QB Michael Penix Jr. threw four interceptions.

It’s the first time Penix has thrown four INTs in a game including both his college and NFL careers.

Maybe the Falcons should’ve taken a page out of the Bucs’ playbook and used Bijan Robinson and Khalil Herbert as much as humanly possible.

Instead, Atlanta had a brutal loss, one that will likely maintain its weird place in history for a long time.