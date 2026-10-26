Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Took Different Approach in Shock Upset of 49ers

Michael Penix Jr. has always had an immensely strong left arm.

It was that southpaw slinging at the University of Washington that led the Huskies to the national championship game and earned him his selection as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

In some of Penix’s best NFL moments, he hasn’t been afraid to let the ball fly down the field, as well. He’s capable of ripping the ball behind any defense.

On Sunday, though, Penix went with a different approach. In the Falcons’ shocking upset of the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, Penix hardly threw the ball down the field at all, and it worked wonders.

Michael Penix Difference

Not only did Penix throw the ball shorter for the majority of Sunday’s game. He also didn’t just spam Drake London and Bijan Robinson the whole way.

Instead, Penix mixed up his targets, kept the ball nearby, and helped the Falcons move up and down the field.

“Atlanta has flashed a potent offense before, but in those games — wins over the Packers and Saints — it was carried by running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi wrote after the game. “On Sunday, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got contributions from a host of players, including a third straight game with a touchdown for tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Even Nick Muse, the team’s fourth tight end, caught a touchdown pass, the first of his career. The Falcons offense looked very West Coast against the Niners, ironically. Going into the fourth quarter, 20 of Penix’s 29 pass attempts were 5 air yards or fewer.”

A short passing attack doesn’t have to be the bad thing. Some of the best quarterbacks in football are experts at taking what the defense gives them. On Sunday, that’s what Penix was able to do.

Falcons Helped Michael Penix Cause

The Falcons also kept the 49ers’ defenders away from Penix, which is usually a big help to him.

“The scouting report on Penix coming in was that he struggled under pressure,” Raimondi writes. “The 49ers, though, were barely able to get close to him. Penix was pressured on three of his 34 dropbacks (9%) – that’s the lowest pressure percentage by a 49ers team in a game since Week 16 of 2024. Penix ended up 25-of-34 passing for 213 yards with three touchdowns.”

Considering Penix’s injury history, the Falcons have multiple reasons to protect him in the pocket. And getting the ball out quicker to shorter routes also makes it harder for defenders to get to him. It was an all around great performance from Penix.