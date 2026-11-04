Falcons Named Trade Landing Spot for Dak Prescott

The Atlanta Falcons probably have their quarterback of at least the near-term future in Michael Penix Jr.

But what if the Falcons could acquire Dak Prescott in a trade?

While that’s not something that it appeared anyone was talking about, it’s now something floating around online as a legitimate idea.

The concept actually comes from Cowboys Wire, which covers Dallas on a full-time basis.

It’s worth considering both why Prescott and the Falcons could make sense, and also if such a trade would even happen from the Dallas perspective in the first place.

Could Falcons Get Dak Prescott?

The Falcons have put their trust in Penix, but it’s always possible that could change.

This is how Cowboys Wire explained it:

“Now this one gets super interesting. The Falcons have fluctuated between a team that’s fun to watch and one that makes people want to claw their eyes out. Michael Penix, Jr. might one day be a legitimate star in the league, but no one should pretend that Prescott wouldn’t be an immediate upgrade. He’d land in a situation with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts – that offense would be elite and the Falcons have the middle-of-the-road defense Cowboys fans have dreamed of pairing with Prescott and their offense.”

It would certainly be fun to watch Prescott play with the likes of Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

It would be a bit shocking, though, to see the Falcons make such a bold move to immediately move on from Penix for a quarterback in Prescott who has never quite reached the ideal heights with the Cowboys.

There’s also the complicating factor here — would Dallas really trade Prescott?

Would Cowboys Trade Dak Prescott?

The Cowboys are in a position at this point that if they stumble, they have to at least consider trading Dak, who has a huge contract. Of course, that money won’t make it easier to deal him.

“It’s not likely that the Dallas Cowboys are going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, but there is math that works,” Cowboys Wire wrote on Tuesday. “The Cowboys would have an inflated salary cap in 2027, but trading away a franchise QB is a roster reset in the first place. If Jerry Jones and the front office did find themselves asking Prescott to waive his no-trade clause, there’s a handful of teams that could use a quarterback upgrade for this season, and in the future. The cost to acquire Prescott is higher than two first-round picks. A third first rounder, a star player, or multiple Day 2 and Day 3 picks would have to be added, but Prescott is very capable of having a Matthew Stafford-like impact in a new city. The weight of being the face of this particular franchise is heavy; unloading that could lead to amazing results in a new location.”

It’s hard to set the odds as very likely that both the Cowboys trade Prescott and that the Falcons acquire him. But what a headline that would be.