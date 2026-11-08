Falcons QB Depth Chart Includes Andy Dalton for Bengals Game

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Spain on Sunday in Week 9.

Andy Dalton is part of the QB depth chart for the Falcons.

Bengals fans tuning in likely won’t take long to notice Dalton when he’s pictured on the television screen — after all, he’s still got the signature hair that earned him the nickname, “Red Rifle.”

Dalton isn’t the Falcons’ starter, and he actually began this season with the Philadelphia Eagles before they released him last month.

But with Atlanta, Dalton has made a little bit of an inroad, one which technically gives him a chance to play against the Bengals.

Will Andy Dalton Play for Falcons Against Bengals?

Andy Dalton is technically allowed to play in one scenario on Sunday for the Falcons against the Bengals.

He has officially been designated as the emergency third QB for Atlanta, which means he’s on the inactive list, with a catch.

The emergency QB3 can come into the game only if the first two quarterbacks get hurt. And there are crazier thoughts than the idea that Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa could get hurt in the same game.

If both QBs ahead of Dalton get hurt, he can play. Once the emergency quarterback comes into the game, neither of the first two are allowed to play for the rest of the day — so both would have to be injured somewhat seriously to get Dalton in.

So yeah, there’s a chance. More likely than not, though, Dalton will just try to help the Falcons with his veteran leadership from the sideline.

Falcons QB Depth Chart

This is the second consecutive week that Dalton is the emergency third quarterback.

That means it’s the second week in a row that the Falcons’ QB depth chart looks like this:

Michael Penix Jr. Tua Tagovailoa Andy Dalton Jack Strand

There was some curiosity when Dalton signed as to whether he’d overtake Tagovailoa for the backup spot, but that hasn’t happened.

Tagovailoa still could be a trade candidate before Tuesday’s deadline, too, but if the lefty stays put, it’s likely that Atlanta’s depth chart will look like the current one for the rest of the season — as long as everyone stays healthy, which is easier said than done for the Falcons’ pair of southpaw quarterbacks.