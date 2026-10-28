Falcons’ Recently Cut Player Signs Quickly With Raiders

When a player is cut by one team and signs with another team quite quickly, it makes you wonder about the initial release.

That’s what happened with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. They watched the Las Vegas Raiders sign a player the Falcons just cut loose.

Only time will tell who is making the better move, but it’s one the Falcons will hope doesn’t backfire on them.

Ex-Falcon Signs With Raiders

The Raiders have signed Bralen Trice to their practice squad.

They announced the move on their official social media channels on Wednesday:

We have signed DE Bralen Trice to the practice squad. https://t.co/tV3BOZlJb1 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 28, 2026

Falcons Recently Cut Bralen Trice

Trice played 21 snaps on Sunday, Oct. 18 against the Chicago Bears.

He was cut by the Falcons on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

They got rid of Trice to make room on the practice squad for defensive end Charles Snowden.

Ironically, Snowden played in 31 games across the past two seasons for the Raiders. He’s a massive, 6-foot-6 edge rusher.

Who is Bralen Trice?

Trice was once a player viewed with strong potential by Atlanta.

The Falcons picked the 6-foot-4 edge rusher with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington.

Now in his third season in Atlanta, Trice ended up suiting up for just four games with the Falcons before his release.

Trice tore his ACL in 2024 and didn’t play a game.

Then in 2025, Trice tore his ACL again and didn’t play a single game.

So the fact that Trice was on the field at all this season was something of an accomplishment.

He played in Week 1, then Week 3, then Weeks 5 and 6.

Trice had one tackle in the season opener.

He had one pass defensed in the Thursday night win over the Packers.

He made one tackle in the overtime loss to the Ravens.

And against the Bears, Trice didn’t record a stat in what was his final game with the Falcons.

Raiders Take Chance on Bralen Trice

The Falcons may have given up on Trice, but the Raiders want to see what he can do.

The fact that Trice has already gotten NFL action this season is a positive sign for his immediate usefulness if the Raiders need him.

Vegas might also just want to see how Trice can look when he’s fully healthy and not constantly recovering from ACL injuries. A former top-75 pick certainly seems like a good mid-season signing for the Raiders, and the Falcons will have to hope they don’t regret losing him.