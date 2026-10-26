Falcons Sign Super Bowl Champion TE Before Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons’ tight ends had a big day on Sunday in Week 7 as they upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Pitts had a strong second half including a touchdown. Nick Muse also caught a touchdown.

Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner caught passes, too. All four active TEs made plays for quarterback Michael Penix on an efficient day for the Falcons’ passing attack.

It came on the day dubbed “National Tight Ends Day” by the NFL, for good measure.

And a day later, the Falcons clearly have their mind on that position, because they’ve made a transaction involving two other tight ends.

Falcons Sign Super Bowl Champion TE, Cut Other TE

On Monday, the Falcons signed tight end E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

To make space, they cut another tight end, Jack Velling.

Jenkins has a cool additional tie to Atlanta, as well — he played his college football at Georgia Tech.

The #Falcons have signed Georgia Tech product and TE EJ Jenkins to the practice squad and released TE Jack Velling from the practice squad. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 26, 2026

Who is E.J. Jenkins?

E.J. Jenkins is a 6-foot-6 tight end who is going to turn 28 years old on Nov. 3.

He’s originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia.

He began his college career at the FCS level at St. Francis (PA) before going to South Carolina and then Georgia Tech.

Jenkins wasn’t drafted, but he linked on first with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played eight games for the Super Bowl champs in the 2024 season, and he caught his only reception that year for a seven-yard touchdown.

The imposing Jenkins also appeared in all four playoff games on the run to lifting the Lombardi Trophy, operating in a special teams capacity.

Jenkins then played two games in 2025 for the Eagles and had already played in six games this season, not catching a pass in any of them.

The Eagles released Jenkins heading into Week 7, cutting him officially on Oct. 22. They’ve gotten healthier at the TE position and didn’t have space for Jenkins on the active roster.

Philadelphia may have had designs on keeping Jenkins on their practice squad, but once he was a free agent, he could make any choice, and he chose to join the Falcons instead.

The Falcons don’t have an immediate need, but as a team that has four TEs active each week, Atlanta likely appealed to Jenkins as a chance to potentially break through and get some playing time at some point later this season.