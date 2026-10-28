Falcons Trade Fits With Vikings WR

The Atlanta Falcons offense has a tendency to feel a little top-heavy.

It’s a whole lot of Bijan Robinson and Drake London — which is great, because those are two great players, but which can also make it a bit easier for the defense to know what is coming.

The Falcons did a better job in their Week 7 upset of the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers of spreading the ball around, but they don’t necessarily have the widespread talent (beyond TE Kyle Pitts) to really justify such an egalitarian approach.

That does bring up an interesting point ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline, which is on Nov. 10 — are there any available offensive players out there who would help the cause of the Falcons in trying to have a more varied approach offensively?

ESPN’s duo of Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen published a new article on Wednesday that suggests one: Jauan Jennings.

Jauan Jennings Falcons Rumor

Fowler and Bowen list three “best fits” for Jennings, a list that includes the Falcons but also the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Jennings spent his NFL career with the 49ers until this season, when he joined the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been great, but Jennings has been almost entirely a non-factor, which is what makes him a trade candidate in the first place.

ESPN’s duo sets the chances of Jennings getting traded at 50%. If he’s truly on the block, he would make sense in Atlanta.

Jauan Jennings Trade Rumor

Jennings is on just a one-year contract, so he’d be a rental that might prove more useful for a team other than the Vikings.

“The Vikings’ free agent addition is not a focal point of the offense and is considered a trade candidate leaguewide,” Fowler writes. “But he did catch two passes for 34 yards Sunday against the Colts for a Minnesota passing game that’s not exactly thriving right now. Jennings, who’s on a one-year deal, could prove a low-cost option for teams looking to add to their receiver room. The 49ers are an obvious fit.”

The one question mark for a team like the Falcons in acquiring Jennings would be whether it’s a decline by him that has led to his poor season, or whether his usage just hasn’t been there.

“Jennings has seen very limited opportunities in Minnesota this season, catching just four of eight targets,” Bowen writes. “However, he has proved to be a reliable target in previous seasons. He’s a consistent route runner who plays through contact and makes himself available to the quarterback on in-breaking targets.”

The cost would likely be quite cheap for an underperforming veteran WR on a one-year contract, so the Falcons could probably take the chance here without a ton of risk.