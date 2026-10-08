Falcons Could Trade for Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Atlanta Falcons have suddenly shown they might have some serious potential this season.

In back-to-back blowouts of the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons have looked like a team to be reckoned with.

It took them getting QB Michael Penix Jr. healthy, but now that he’s back, this is a team functioning at a high level.

From an 0-2 start to 2-2, the Falcons will next play in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football with a chance to make yet another statement when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

And as they potentially continue their roll, the Falcons will also suddenly become an intriguing buyer before the NFL trade deadline.

Atlanta is a team with high-end talent but one that could probably use a little bit more balance in certain spots, and a mid-season trade could be the solution.

In this case, one new name floating out there is Jadeveon Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick.

Jadeveon Clowney to Falcons?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox makes the connection between Clowney and the Falcons in a new trade board released this week.

Knox suggests that either the Falcons or the Dallas Cowboys could trade for Clowney, who actually ended last season in Dallas before going back to his original Houston Texans this season.

With the Texans off to an 0-4 start, Clowney could quickly become a logical trade candidate.

“The Texans could still get back in the playoff mix, but they could be prompted to send Clowney to a contender for a strong return—which they should be able to get,” Knox writes. “Houston could also save $3.3 million in cap space by moving the 33-year-old.” Clowney has continued to make plays in his NFL career even as he’s aged and dealt with some injuries.

“Clowney had 8.5 sacks and 22 quarterback pressures with the Dallas Cowboys last season,” Knox writes. “He returned from a two-game absence due to a bone bruise in his knee and recorded a half-sack against Dallas in Week 4.” The Falcons have had a better pass rush this season than their names on paper would suggest, but a veteran presence like Clowney would be helpful — particularly if Za’Darius Smith’s recent injury limits him for a bit. Potential Cost Knox writes that it would cost a 2027 fifth-round pick to trade for Clowney.